Photo highlights: Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC 2022

For the first time in our history, Decanter Fine Wine Encounter opened its doors in New York City and what an incredible day of wine tasting for everyone who visited.
50 prestigious wine producers from all over the world arrived to pour their top wines for Decanter’s diverse and enthusiastic attendees. Guests had access to more than 200 fine wines and the opportunity to attend four sensational masterclasses.
See photo highlights from the day below.
Thanks to all of the producers and guests for making it such a memorable day.
Thanks to photographer Mark Reinertson and video team Amoveo
Thanks also to our sponsors: Riedel
Over 500 wine enthusiasts gathered at the Manhatta restaurant in Manhattan for the 2022 Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC, and enjoyed beautiful panoramic views of the city.
Guests had the opportunity to taste wines from 50 wineries from wine-producing regions around the world.
The Masterclass room all set up before the guests arrived.
Top 2021 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) winning wines were showcased at this stunning bar during the event.
The DWWA winners’ bar included 23 Gold, Platinum and Best in Show wines for guests to taste.
Guests enjoying the DWWA winners.
Decanter's Editor in Chief Chris Maillard opening the first masterclass of the day.
The Champagne Krug masterclass was the first of the day, led by Julie Cavil - cellar master, and Georgie Hindle - Decanter Premium Editor.
The Champagne Krug masterclass showcased Krug Grande Cuvée 170ème Edition, Krug Clos du Mesnil 2006, Krug 2006, Krug Grande Cuvée 162ème Edition, Krug 2008, Krug Grande Cuvée 164ème Edition.
The Manhatta restaurant was an incredible venue spoiling us all with jaw-dropping views across the city and the rivers, plus a birds-eye view of the Statue of Liberty.
The second masterclass of the day was with Master of Wine and New York local Charles Curtis who guided guests through a selection of his favourite Burgundies via a survey of wines across the Côte d'Or.
And what a stunning line-up of wines it was...
We were delighted Soave wine producer, Dario Pieropan of Pieropan was able to fly over for this event.
Alexis Leven-Mentzelopoulos, owner of Château Margaux hosted the third and hugely popular masterclass highlighting four decades worth of these sensational wines.
The Château Margaux wines which were shown were five stunning vintages of 1er Cru Classé 2009, 2004, 1995, 1989 and 1985 plus a showing of the estate's other wines; Pavillon Blanc and Rouge du Château Margaux, and Margaux du Château Margaux.
Valentina Abbona from Marchesi di Barolo meeting the New York guests.
Champagne Henirot’s Amelie Derrieux-Sable pouring wines to happy guests during the Grand Tasting.
The final masterclass Brunello di Montalcino: A study in contrasts with host and wine writer Michaela Morris featured 10 of the region's finest examples from different vineyard areas, all from 2013 vintage.
Guests had a splendid time tasting some rare and highly-prized wines.
Thank you to all our guests, from the prestigious producers to wine experts to our valued attendees - who came together. See you in New York in 2023.