On Monday 25 March, #SuperioreAfternoon was launched at The Hari Hotel, to promote the idea of re-thinking your Prosecco food pairings.

Wines from 42 producers of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG were presented alongside ‘Napolitea’, the hotel’s own take on an Italian-inspired afternoon tea.

The ‘lion’s share’ of UK sparkling wine consumption is Prosecco, but the Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG represents only 6% of all Prosecco bought in the UK.

Prosecco pairing ideas from Sarah Abbott MW

‘With Brut styles, which tend to be a little fruitier and rounder on the palate, an echo of fruitiness and sweetness in the food is often welcome. Milky stracciatella topped with lemon zest and nutty crumbs of Tarallo works well when teamed with a zesty palate,’ said Sarah Abbott MW.

‘Fruitier wines, both Extra Brut and Brut, find a marriage in salty prosciutto wrapped around juicy slices of melon or peach – creating a good contrast of fruit, sweetness and saltiness.’

‘Brut and Extra Dry styles also lend themselves to pairings with both seafood and spice – for example, skewers of prawns dressed with sweet chilli sauce.’

‘You could also try more savoury wines that have been re-fermented in bottle – which can take on the autumnal flavours of truffled arancini, or toasted rounds of bruschetta, topped with tomatoes.’

‘As you move towards the sweeter end of Extra Dry and into Dry Prosecco wines, richer, sweeter dishes come into play. Think tangy fruit-based flavours in deserts, like tart lemon tartlets, deep-fried beignets with tiny spoonful of apple puree at their heart or bowls full of summer berries.’