Ronan Laborde appointed president of the UGC

Laborde, 39, succeeds Olivier Bernard of Graves property Domaine de Chevalier, who had spent six years at the head of the organisation, which has 134 member châteaux across Bordeaux.

The Laborde family acquired Château Clinet in Pomerol in 1999, with Ronan Laborde taking over the management of the estate after graduating with an MSc in Management from the EDC Paris Business School in 2003.

Since then, he has overseen the renovation of part of Clinet’s vineyard, the construction of a new underground cellar and the implementation of environmentally friendly viticultural techniques.

Previously an administrator and vice-president of the UGCB, Laborde is also a keen runner, finishing third in the Marathon du Médoc, 66th in the 2010 Paris Marathon and 94th in the 2011 New York Marathon.

He said: ‘The UGCB has managed to bring together an incredible wealth of châteaux and personalities, who share the same values and practices.

‘It is a real honour to work for such a prestigious association and its member estates.’

The UGCB organises about 60 events a year, acting in a central promotional role for its members’ wines, as well as acting more broadly as an ambassador of French culture.

Look out for Jane Anson’s interview with Laborde in the Decanter Bordeaux supplement, with our July 2019 issue.