Signed bottle of 1966 World Cup Champagne to be auctioned

A bottle of the limited edition 1966 World Cup Champagne, signed by eight members of that year's winning England team, is to go on auction next month.

Humbert & Ellis, auctioneer in Northampton, England, has said it will be auctioning the magnum of Champagne on 2nd August.

The opening price is £1,800, although it is estimated that the wine will sell for between £3,000 – £4,000.

It is a magnum of Champagne Jacquart NV, signed by eight members of England’s triumphant 1966 World Cup team, including Bobby Charlton, Nobby Stiles, Geoff Hurst, Gordon Banks, George Cohen, Ray Wilson, Martin Peters and Alan Ball.

As no England fan will need reminding, particularly after this week’s loss to Croatia in the Russia 2018 World Cup semi-final, the 1966 World Cup was the last time the England team got through to the final, in which they beat West Germany 4-2 after extra-time.

Only 1,966 of these bottles were produced, and this bottle is number one of the 1,966, according to the auction house.

You can find the lot and bid on the Champagne here.

Another lot in the same auction comprises five souvenir bottles of wine from the 1990 Italia World Cup.

The bottles are in the shape of the World Cup trophy, and there are two Chardonnay, two Castel del Monte Rosato and one Barbera d’Asti.

Football wine auctions

In 2002, Sotheby’s auctioned the last remaining bottle of Heidsieck Dry Monopole Champagne, from a case given to the winning team in 1966 for their victory.

In 2014, ex-Manchester United manager, and avid wine collector, Sir Alex Ferguson auctioned off hundreds of bottles of wines at Christie’s.