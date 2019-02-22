Masters of Wine 2019: Six new MWs announced

The new Masters of Wine are:

Edouard Baijot MW (France)

Nicholas Jackson MW (USA)

Brendan Jansen MW (Australia)

Jonas Röjerman MW (Sweden)

Harriet Tindal MW (Ireland)

Jonas Tofterup MW (Spain)

These new additions take the total number of MWs in the world up to 384, from across 30 different countries.

The new MWs will be formally welcomed at a ceremony at the Institute of Masters of Wine later this year.

How to become an MW

The MW examination consists of three stages; a practical tasting exam, a theory test and is completed with an in-depth research paper, on a ‘wine-related topic from any area of the sciences, arts, humanities, or social sciences,’ according to the Institute.

The research papers from these latest MWs varied from ‘Why and how Champagne producers should react to the development of English sparkling wine sales in the UK off-trade market,’ by Baijot, to ‘Depictions of grapes, vines and wine in the work of four seventeenth-century English poets’ by Jackson.

They must also agree to the MW code of conduct requiring Masters of Wine to ‘act with honesty and integrity and to use every opportunity to share their understanding of wine with others.’