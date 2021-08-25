The Macallan unveils Tales of The Macallan Volume I whisky

The first in a series of limited-edition single-malt whiskies from the distiller, Tales of The Macallan Volume I pays tribute to Captain John Grant. who built the manor house on the 485-acre Easter Elchies Estate in 1700 which has been the distillery’s spiritual home since its foundation in 1824.
Tales of The Macallan Volume I is made from spirit distilled in 1950, bottled in 2021 in 350 handcrafted Lalique crystal decanters retailing for £60,000 ($80,000) each. The Macallan’s lead whisky maker, Sarah Burgess says, ‘Just like The Macallan Estate and Easter Elchies House, this precious whisky echoes of a very old tale. Wood spices, sweet wood smoke and antique oak are omnipresent and make a perfect liaison with the delicate symphony of ripe fruits and spices.’
The Macallan collaborated with illustrator Andrew Davidson, renowned for his traditional print techniques using wood engravings, to create a collection of illustrations contained within an antique style leather-bound book decorated with 24ct gold. The book, bound by conceals the decanter of precious whisky.
Tales of The Macallan Volume I: Notes from the distiller
Colour Golden Aiguillette
ABV 44.6%
Nose Grapefruit zest, antique oak, vanilla, melon, wood smoke, nutmeg, ripe plum and almond.
Palate Peach and apple, wood spice with ginger and hints of clove, sweet wood smoke and yuzu.
Finish A medium finish with citrus and sweet oak.