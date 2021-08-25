The Macallan unveils Tales of The Macallan Volume I whisky

The first in a series of limited-edition single-malt whiskies from the distiller, Tales of The Macallan Volume I pays tribute to Captain John Grant. who built the manor house on the 485-acre Easter Elchies Estate in 1700 which has been the distillery’s spiritual home since its foundation in 1824.

Tales of The Macallan Volume I is made from spirit distilled in 1950, bottled in 2021 in 350 handcrafted Lalique crystal decanters retailing for £60,000 ($80,000) each. The Macallan’s lead whisky maker, Sarah Burgess says, ‘Just like The Macallan Estate and Easter Elchies House, this precious whisky echoes of a very old tale. Wood spices, sweet wood smoke and antique oak are omnipresent and make a perfect liaison with the delicate symphony of ripe fruits and spices.’

The Macallan collaborated with illustrator Andrew Davidson, renowned for his traditional print techniques using wood engravings, to create a collection of illustrations contained within an antique style leather-bound book decorated with 24ct gold. The book, bound by conceals the decanter of precious whisky.