Top 10 most read Decanter Premium articles from 2020

During the 2020 Hall of Fame Interview, Andrew Jefford asked Robert Parker to review a selection of his most memorable 100-point wines from a 2020 perspective. These are the wines he chose…

December is probably the best time of the year for an excuse to open a good bottle of Champagne. We’ve rounded up the top scoring Champagnes tasted by our experts across the year…

Jane Anson delivers her Bordeaux 2019 en primeur overview after tasting more than 900 wines from what is unhesitatingly a successful vintage in Bordeaux…

We’ve compiled a selection of the best white Burgundy from recent vintages, tasted and scored by our experts. Great examples of the ever more elusive balance that, in the face of climate change, less and less producers are able to achieve.

Our judges were impressed with the quality on show in this tasting, and while the category may lack the glamour of the top cuvées, non-vintage is the engine that drives the Champagne region, for both the Grandes Marques and smaller houses…

Michaela Morris tastes the latest releases in Tuscany, including the highly anticipated Brunello di Montalcino 2015 wines, plus Chianti Classico 2017…

Just five properties, on the gravel and clays of Bordeaux’s Left Bank sweep of vineyards, are revered around the world as benchmarks of the highest quality possible in wine. But what is it that sets these producers apart from the rest? Jane Anson has made a close study of the five first growths and their wines over many years, and here she sums up their histories, personalities and strengths, recommending two wines from each that are good to open now…

An increased focus on freshness went down well, with Alexander Valley earning an all-round seal of approval in this smaller than usual line-up of California’s new-release Cabernets. 81 California Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 wines tasted, with 56 Highly Recommended by our panel of Stephen Brook, James Doidge and Ronan Sayburn MS…

Bordeaux has rarely produced better wines, reports Jane Anson from a tasting of the powerful 2010 vintage nearly a decade since the harvest. See which names came out on top and when they should be ready for drinking…