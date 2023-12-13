‘Unique’ Mouton Rothschild 2021 auction lot sells for €237,500

Christie’s said a single lot including the ‘unique’ Mouton Rothschild 2021 wine collection, plus a tour of the First Growth estate and immersive dining experience with multi-Michelin-starred chef Yannick Alléno, fetched €237,500 (£204,300), including buyer’s premium, in a sale that closed 8 December.

Baron Philippe de Rothschild SA partnered with Christie’s for the charity sale, which began on 1 December – when it was also revealed that award-winning Japanese artist Chiharu Shiota has illustrated the label for Château Mouton Rothschild 2021.

A rare 15-litre ‘nebuchadnezzar’ bottle containing Mouton Rothschild 2021 – the only one produced so far in this vintage – was part of the special auction lot, alongside:

Six 75cl bottles

Three magnums

One double magnum

One imperial (six litres)

Yannick Alléno, who holds 15 Michelin stars, will also offer the winning bidder and three guests an immersive experience at his three-star Le Pavillon Ledoyen restaurant in Paris.

‘They will go backstage at this temple of French cuisine, helping to prepare a service with the chef and his team,’ said Christie’s and Mouton Rothschild.

‘They will then dine with Yannick Alléno and a member of the family that owns Château Mouton Rothschild, with a menu specially designed to pair perfectly with the great vintages of the estate served during the meal.’

Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Association Antoine Alléno, and be used to set up a comprehensive support programme for the families of young victims of violence at the hands of a third party.

‘Yannick Alléno is a good friend whom we hold in the highest regard and we were keen to make a practical contribution to this admirable initiative,’ said Mouton Rothschild co-owners Camille Sereys de Rothschild, Philippe Sereys de Rothschild, Julien de Beaumarchais de Rothschild.

Chef Alléno, president of the Association, thanked the estate owners for their generosity.

He added, ‘Every day since its inception the Association has received stories from all over France recounting the loneliness that families face at a time when they are at their most fragile and vulnerable following the brutal loss of a child. Our priority is to help them and to support those who remain.’

Christie’s’ global head of wine and spirits, Adam Bilbey, said the auction house was thrilled with the sale result and proud to partner Mouton in supporting a noble cause.

Also included in the charity auction lot was a private tour and tasting at Mouton Rothschild in Pauillac, plus a chance to be present for the unveiling of the estate’s 2022-vintage label next year.

Mouton Rothschild has commissioned a leading artist to illustrate every vintage since 1945, as part of its ‘painting for the labels’ series.

