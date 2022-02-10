Vinexpo Paris to host wine and climate change talk

Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris, running from 14 to 16 February, will host a discussion on climate change as part of series of roundtable ‘wine talks’ at the show.

Decanter contributor and international consultant Rupert Joy will moderate the discussion on ‘making wine in a changing climate’, to be held at 2:30pm on Tuesday 15 February, in Hall Six.

Members of the panel include:

Pau Roca Blaso – director general of the International Organisation of Vine & Wine

– director general of the International Organisation of Vine & Wine Jeremy Cukierman MW – director of Kedge Wine School and author of ‘Quel vin pour demain?‘

– director of Kedge Wine School and author of ‘Quel vin pour demain?‘ Stephen Cronk – founder of Mirabeau en Provence and The Regenerative Viticulture Foundation

– founder of Mirabeau en Provence and The Regenerative Viticulture Foundation Josep Maria Ribas Portella, climate change manager at Familia Torres and board member of the International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA) group.

Panellists will ‘explore the impact of climate change on wine and the raft of measures implemented at various levels to adjust to the “new normal”,’ according to the event programme.

During a press conference on world wine production last year, Pau Roca Blaso spoke of a ‘destabilisation’ of climatic conditions but also about the importance of work being done within the OIV and elsewhere to help winemakers adapt. ‘We have a lot of tools,’ he said.

Taking place at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, the Wine Paris and Vinexpo Paris show is expected to welcome around 20,000 visitors from around the world.

Covering both wine and spirits, events at the expo will range from high-level wine masterclasses to seminars on market trends and discussions about the impact of Covid on the hospitality industry.

There will be around 2,800 exhibitors, organiser Vinexposium has said.

