Karen MacNeil, a regular contributor to Decanter on Californian wine, won the Consumer Title Writer of the Year for her articles in the sporting lifestyle magazine Covey Rise. This new award, sponsored by Pio Cesare, recognises wine writing beyond specialist titles.

Kelli White, a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards, won the Ramos Pinto Online Communicator of the Year for her writing on the GuildSomm website, while Esther Mobley of the San Francisco Chronicle was named the Domaines Ott Wine Feature Writer of the Year.

Regular Decanter contributor Simon Woolf received the Domaine Faiveley Wine Book of the Year for Amber Revolution, while US wine importer and writer Terry Theise won the Chairman’s Award for his book What Makes a Wine Worth Drinking.

In other awards, Andrea Frost won the Marchesi Mazzei Wine Columnist of the Year, Malu Lambert was named the Montblanc Emerging Wine Writer of the Year and photographer Leif Carlsson took home the Louis Roederer Artistry of Wine award.

Held on 18 September at the Royal Academy of Arts, the awards recognise the pinnacle of wine writing in the English language. This year more than 200 entries were received from writers from 23 countries.

Louis Roederer International Wine Writers’ Awards 2019 – The shortlist in full

Champagne Louis Roederer Artistry of Wine Award:

Leif Carlsson

Kristian Gehradte

Michel Joly

Ryan Opaz

Jon Wyand

Ramos Pinto Online Communicator of the Year Award:

Tim Atkin MW

Margaret Rand

Matt Walls

Kelli White

Simon Woolf

Montblanc Emerging Wine Writer of the Year Award:

Kevin Day

Hannah Fuellenkemper

Malu Lambert

Sara Underdown

Peter Weltman

Domaine Faiveley International Wine Book of the Year Award:

Rebecca Gibb MW

Rajat Parr/Jordan Mackay

Terry Theise

Janet Wang

Simon Woolf

Domaines Ott* International Feature Writer of the Year Award:

Rebecca Gibb MW

Neal Martin

Esther Mobley

Kelli White

Simon Woolf

Mazzei International Wine Columnist of the Year Award:

Nina Caplan

Andrea Frost

Cathy Huyghe

Alder Yarrow

Pio Cesare Consumer Title Writer of the Year Award

Nina Caplan

Rachel Fellows

Karen MacNeil