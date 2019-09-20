Karen MacNeil, a regular contributor to Decanter on Californian wine, won the Consumer Title Writer of the Year for her articles in the sporting lifestyle magazine Covey Rise. This new award, sponsored by Pio Cesare, recognises wine writing beyond specialist titles.
Kelli White, a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards, won the Ramos Pinto Online Communicator of the Year for her writing on the GuildSomm website, while Esther Mobley of the San Francisco Chronicle was named the Domaines Ott Wine Feature Writer of the Year.
Regular Decanter contributor Simon Woolf received the Domaine Faiveley Wine Book of the Year for Amber Revolution, while US wine importer and writer Terry Theise won the Chairman’s Award for his book What Makes a Wine Worth Drinking.
In other awards, Andrea Frost won the Marchesi Mazzei Wine Columnist of the Year, Malu Lambert was named the Montblanc Emerging Wine Writer of the Year and photographer Leif Carlsson took home the Louis Roederer Artistry of Wine award.
Held on 18 September at the Royal Academy of Arts, the awards recognise the pinnacle of wine writing in the English language. This year more than 200 entries were received from writers from 23 countries.
Louis Roederer International Wine Writers’ Awards 2019 – The shortlist in full
Champagne Louis Roederer Artistry of Wine Award:
Leif Carlsson
Kristian Gehradte
Michel Joly
Ryan Opaz
Jon Wyand
Ramos Pinto Online Communicator of the Year Award:
Tim Atkin MW
Margaret Rand
Matt Walls
Kelli White
Simon Woolf
Montblanc Emerging Wine Writer of the Year Award:
Kevin Day
Hannah Fuellenkemper
Malu Lambert
Sara Underdown
Peter Weltman
Domaine Faiveley International Wine Book of the Year Award:
Rebecca Gibb MW
Rajat Parr/Jordan Mackay
Terry Theise
Janet Wang
Simon Woolf
Domaines Ott* International Feature Writer of the Year Award:
Rebecca Gibb MW
Neal Martin
Esther Mobley
Kelli White
Simon Woolf
Mazzei International Wine Columnist of the Year Award:
Nina Caplan
Andrea Frost
Cathy Huyghe
Alder Yarrow
Pio Cesare Consumer Title Writer of the Year Award
Nina Caplan
Rachel Fellows
Karen MacNeil