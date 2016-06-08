Nico Manessis picks out the must-visit restaurants, hotels and shops in Santorini...
Santorini restaurants
Afros, Perivolos
On Santorini’s largest volcanic black-sand beach at Ai Giorgis. Authentic Greek fare: simple and great value. Ex-coastguard-skipper Christos Kenderis knows his fish. Beach Road, Tel: +30 2286 085223
Red Bicycle, Oia
The terrace offers breathtaking views of the islet of Thirassia. Lesser-known recipes in a modern Greek context. Good wine selection with off-thebeaten- path regions and boutique estates. www.redbicycle-oia.gr
Seaside by Notos, Perivolos
Mediterranean food and cosmopolitan atmosphere. Comprehensive wine list of the island’s top producers, wide selection from the rest of Greece. www.seaside-restaurant.gr
Selene Meze, Pyrgos
Overlooking the vineyards of Akrotiri and Megalochori. Original small plates from Santorini’s elder statesman Giorgos Hatziyiannakis, who for 30 years has tirelessly championed Cycladic produce and its rustic-origin cuisine. www.selene.gr
To Psaraki, Vlychada
Top seafood. If you are lucky, the catch may include Korifaina (mahimahi). www.topsaraki.gr
Santorini hotels
Athina Luxury Suites, Fira
Sumptuous and quiet. Bask in the ever-changing light and colours, gazing at the unique volcanic landscape. From €229 a night www.athinasuites.com
Finikia Memories, Finikia
Great value, in the less-developed settlement of Finikia, not far from the must-see village of Oia. From €100 a night. www.finikiamemories.com
Galini, Firostefani
Supremely located in the caldera. Breathtaking bird’s-eye views of Skaros rock and the islet of Thirassia. From €140 a night. www.hotelgalini.gr
Hotel Anassa, Kamari
New and good value. Modelled after a traditional Cycladic domed-house. Near the black-sand volcanic beach of Kamari. From €130 a night. www.hotelanassa.gr
Voreina Gallery Suites, Pyrgos
Post-modern Cycladic architecture, private pools. A luxurious base from which to explore this former capital of the island. From €200 a night. www.voreinasuites.gr
Santorini Shops
Antiques, Pyrgos
Prints and unusual items collected by art historian Lefteris Zorzos. www.crossroad-santorini.com
La Ponta Venetian Tower, Akrotiri
A restored 13th-century Venetian watchtower in Akrotiri castle, now housing a workshop that produces traditional musical instruments. Exhibitions, daily workshops and ad-hoc concerts. www.laponta.gr
Mati Art Gallery, Fira
Influential visual artist Yorgos Kypris is inspired by local and universal themes. www.matiartgallery.com
Santorini Arts Factory, Vlychada
Gifts, gadgets and accessories with a twist, by modern Greek designers. www.santoriniartsfactory.gr
SMAG Spira Marble Art Gallery, Pyrgos
Fourth-generation marble sculptor Grigoris Kouskouris’ workshop/ boutique. Beautiful, unusual pieces. www.kouskouris.gr