Nico Manessis picks out the must-visit restaurants, hotels and shops in Santorini...

Santorini restaurants

Afros, Perivolos

On Santorini’s largest volcanic black-sand beach at Ai Giorgis. Authentic Greek fare: simple and great value. Ex-coastguard-skipper Christos Kenderis knows his fish. Beach Road, Tel: +30 2286 085223

The terrace offers breathtaking views of the islet of Thirassia. Lesser-known recipes in a modern Greek context. Good wine selection with off-thebeaten- path regions and boutique estates. www.redbicycle-oia.gr

Mediterranean food and cosmopolitan atmosphere. Comprehensive wine list of the island’s top producers, wide selection from the rest of Greece. www.seaside-restaurant.gr

Overlooking the vineyards of Akrotiri and Megalochori. Original small plates from Santorini’s elder statesman Giorgos Hatziyiannakis, who for 30 years has tirelessly championed Cycladic produce and its rustic-origin cuisine. www.selene.gr

Top seafood. If you are lucky, the catch may include Korifaina (mahimahi). www.topsaraki.gr

Santorini hotels

Sumptuous and quiet. Bask in the ever-changing light and colours, gazing at the unique volcanic landscape. From €229 a night www.athinasuites.com

Great value, in the less-developed settlement of Finikia, not far from the must-see village of Oia. From €100 a night. www.finikiamemories.com

Supremely located in the caldera. Breathtaking bird’s-eye views of Skaros rock and the islet of Thirassia. From €140 a night. www.hotelgalini.gr

New and good value. Modelled after a traditional Cycladic domed-house. Near the black-sand volcanic beach of Kamari. From €130 a night. www.hotelanassa.gr

Post-modern Cycladic architecture, private pools. A luxurious base from which to explore this former capital of the island. From €200 a night. www.voreinasuites.gr

Santorini Shops

Prints and unusual items collected by art historian Lefteris Zorzos. www.crossroad-santorini.com

A restored 13th-century Venetian watchtower in Akrotiri castle, now housing a workshop that produces traditional musical instruments. Exhibitions, daily workshops and ad-hoc concerts. www.laponta.gr

Influential visual artist Yorgos Kypris is inspired by local and universal themes. www.matiartgallery.com

Santorini Arts Factory, Vlychada

Gifts, gadgets and accessories with a twist, by modern Greek designers. www.santoriniartsfactory.gr

SMAG Spira Marble Art Gallery, Pyrgos

Fourth-generation marble sculptor Grigoris Kouskouris’ workshop/ boutique. Beautiful, unusual pieces. www.kouskouris.gr