Expert's Choice: 18 fabulous Ribolla Gialla/Rebula wines
Indigenous to the Italy-Slovenia cross-border region, Ribolla Gialla/Rebula is proving its inherent versatility and experiencing a surge in popularity.
Shy but full of character
With its slightly understated citrus and floral-herby aromas, light to medium body and deliciously bright and reactive palate – sometimes crisper, sometimes a little rounder – Ribolla Gialla isn’t an extroverted wine.
Its low alcohol and high acidity, once considered handicaps, are today the grape’s greatest strengths, endowing the wines with delicate aromas, freshness and easy drinkability.
The fortunes of Ribolla Gialla have fluctuated wildly through the decades.
A mere blending grape according to the original 1968 Collio DOC regulations, its long period of obscurity makes its current resurgence all the more remarkable.
Today, Ribolla Gialla plantings show the fastest growth of any variety in Friuli Venezia Giulia – its surface area in Collio jumped from 92ha to 147ha between 2015 and 2022, while those in Colli Orientali expanded from 97ha to 231ha, according to the most recent data from the respective consorzios.
Just across the border in Slovenia’s Brda, Rebula (its Slovene name) is now the most planted variety – the latest government data records 388ha of vineyards (compared to 287ha for the region’s second most planted variety, Merlot).
A vigorous variety almost certainly native to the hills of Friuli Venezia Giulia and Brda, it ripens late and maintains acidity at full ripeness without accumulating huge sugar levels.
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Capable of high yields, the best wines come from high, ventilated sites; the lean, calcareous marl slopes of Collio, Colli Orientali and Brda, for example. By comparison, flat, fertile sites result in bland wines.
In addition to still wines, Ribolla Gialla can make delicious bubbles. The vibrant acidity, low alcohol and neutral aromas of early-picked Ribolla Gialla make the perfect base for sparkling wine.
Well made Charmat-method Ribolla is a valid alternative to Prosecco Superiore, but the wines to seek out are the rarer, very refined bottle-refermented styles.
Enhanced expressions
Of all the native grapes of Friuli, Ribolla Gialla is also the one that best lends itself to maceration (skin contact).
The finest examples maintain the citrus notes of the variety and add complex phenolic aromas and a very satisfying dry, tactile palate.
Collio is the area most associated with macerated Ribolla, a style that has now been included as part of the DOC; Oslavia – home village of producers Gravner, Radikon, Princic and Primosic – is the top cru.
In Colli Orientali, wineries tend towards the fresh style, while leading Brda producers such as Movia, Simčič and Blažič excel at both fresh and macerated Ribolla.
Together, these three areas either side of the border are the go-to for Ribolla, and it does pay to be selective.
In Friuli Venezia Giulia, the two hillside DOCs together grow 378ha of the variety, whereas the region as a whole has some 1,750ha (ERSA data for 2021, published March 2023) – most is planted on the plain for entry-level still wines and sparkling wines, which rarely do justice to a variety that, at its best, is capable of authentically expressing its terroir.
18 Ribolla Gialla/Rebula wines waiting to be discovered
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Richard Baudains was brought up on the formerly French-speaking island of Jersey (hence the French surname). He moved to Italy to teach, and his first article with Decanter was published in 1988. He has been writing about Italian wine ever since, currently with a monthly column on Decanter Premium. Judge and long-time regional chair at the Decanter World Wine Awards, Baudains is also on the editorial team of the Slow Wine Guide for Friuli Venezia Giulia, and has taught MA courses on Wine Journalism at the Università delle Scienze Gastronomiche. Baudains judges in wine competitions and leads tastings and educational seminars in various Italian regions. Outside of wine, he works as a Cambridge University English language examiner. He lives in Gorizia.