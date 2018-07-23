1989 vintage guide for Oregon Pinot Noir

drink now Oregon 1989: Drink now Another good vintage produced well-structured wines 4/5

Weather Conditions

A rough year in Oregon with severe cold and frosts in late winter. A number of vineyards experienced frost damage, and the other vines recovered slowly. Bud-break waslate, and by the time of set it was evident that the crop was on the small side.But the summer weather warmed up and temperatures were pushing hot levels in September. Conditions remained benign and the harvest began in mid- September.Small crop, but generally high quality wines. Domaine Drouhin made its debut with a spectacular Pinot Noir that could only be faulted for its degree of oak

Best Appellations

See best producers

Best Producers

Domaine Drouhin, Bethel Heights Reserve, Elk Cove (Dundee Hills),Rex Hill (Dundee Hills), Amity, Eyrie, Panther Creek Cellars, Eola Hills, Cameron (Abbey Ridge)

