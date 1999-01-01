1999 vintage guide for Oregon Pinot Noir

Oregon 1999: Keep A good year for wines with sufficient structure to age well 4/5

Weather Conditions

Producers in every region hope to encounter a harvest they can label the vintage of the century, and in Oregon, ’99 was close enough for them to place that label on it. Bud-break began in mid- April but May was cool and the vine was maturing slowly. Bloom and berry set did not occur until the first week of July. With such a cool dry spring and a mild summer, vineyards did not enter the veraison process until September 10th. Fearing the normal amount of rain would arrive, growers were rewarded with warm dry sunny days and cool, dry evenings throughout September and October. Temperatures ranged an unusual 40 degrees F. during these months, and the light precipitation that fell was dried-up by fairly persistent northerly winds. The winds also drew some moisture from the berries which were concentrated in flavor and aroma. Two frosts occurred during the harvest season. Some growers picked after the first; others waited with hopes the vines would further ripen the berries. Those who were patient picked fruit at full ripeness and excellent acidity. Harvest in warmer sites began on October 1, and the vintage finished around November 5th.

Best Appellations

See best producers

Best Producers

Domaine Drouhin, Chehalem ( Three Vineyard & Ridgecrest Vineyard), Bethel Heights (Southeast Block Reserve), Beaux Freres, Girardet Reserve, Archery Summit (Arcus, Premier Cuvee), Willakenzie, Rex Hill, Cristom, Brick House, Panther Creek, Domaine Serene (Grace Vyd), Elk Cove (La Boehme), Kramer, King Estate, Cooper Mountain, Belle Soeurs

