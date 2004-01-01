2004 vintage guide for Oregon Pinot Noir

Oregon 2004: Drink soon Ripe style of Pinot Noir 4/5

Weather Conditions

The year started with a short crop load due to poor weather at set, extreme temperatures the prior vintage, and vineyard growth irregularities in the Willamette Valley, which is the center of Oregon’s Pinot Noir country. Then, growing season heat made 2004 plump and extracted, but with restraint with the average Brix down 1%. Rains in late August and then again in mid-September before most vineyards’ final ripening phase helped the Pinot Noir develop well, assuring nutrient mobility in the vines.

Best Appellations

Willamette Valley

Best Producers

