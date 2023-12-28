WOTY 2023 all wines

Decanter contributors, staff and DWWA Regional Chairs nominated their top three stand-out bottles of 2023, which were then tasted blind and scored by an expert panel to determine the best and most exciting wines of 2023.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 113 red, white, orange and rosé wines spanning still, sparkling, sweet and fortified styles that all scored 90 points or more.


Producer Appellation Score Notes
Kanonkop, Cabernet Sauvignon, Simonsberg, South Africa201997
Tetramythos, Malagousia, Achaia, Greece202296
Château Brane-Cantenac Margaux (2ème Cru Classé), France201696
Louis Roederer, Collection 243,France95
Gaia, Thalassitis, Santorini, Greece202295
Hidalgo, La Gitana Manzanilla En Rama,Spain95
Cantina Terlano, Rarity,Italy201095
Thymiopoulos, Blanc des Côteaux Cuvée Amphore, Naoussa, Greece202095
Catena Zapata, Nicolás Catena Zapata,Argentina201995
Château Beau-Site St-Estèphe, France201995
Grattamacco Bolgheri (Superiore), Italy201995
Massolino, Parafada, Barolo, Italy201995
Philipponnat, Royale Réserve Brut,France94
The Hilt, Estate Sparkling,USA201694
Battenfeld-Spanier, CO Liquid Earth Riesling,Germany201894
Trimbach, Clos Ste Hune Riesling,France201694
Tiko Estate, Orange Kisi,Georgia202194
Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan, France201994
Fontodi, Flaccianello della Pieve, Colli della Toscana Centrale, Italy201394
Rall, Ava Syrah,South Africa202194
Scubla Roberto, Cràtis Verduzzo Friulano,Italy201994
Equipo Navazos, I Think Amontillado,Spain94
KWV, Laborie Blanc de Blancs,South Africa201893
Ktima Biblia Chora, Ovilos, Pangeon, Greece202293
Pazo Señorans, Albariño,Spain202293
Penfolds, Yattarna Bin 144 Chardonnay,Australia202193
Rudolf May, Himmelspfad Silvaner GG,Germany202293
Tenuta del Conte, Diversamente Greco Bianco, Cirò, Italy201993
Casa Ferreirinha, Reserva Especial,Portugal201493
Illimis, Pinotage, Polkadraai Hills, South Africa202293
Raats Family, Cabernet Franc,South Africa202093
Rudolf Fürst, Schlossberg Pinot Noir GG,Germany202193
Rutini, Single Vineyard Malbec, Uco Valley (Gualtallary), Argentina201893
Tenuta delle Terre Nere, Calderara Sottana, Etna, Italy202193
Juvé & Camps, Reserva de la Familia Cava Gran Reserva Brut Nature,Spain201892
No1 Family Estate, No1 Reserve,New Zealand92
Cave Spring Vineyard, Prova Riesling, Niagara Peninsula (Beamsville Bench), Canada201892
Elvio Cogno, Anas-Cëtta Nascetta del Comune di Novello, Langhe, Italy202192
Emile Beyer, Riesling Grand Cru Eichberg,France202092
Hamilton Russell, Chardonnay, Hemel-en-Aarde Valley, South Africa202192
Höfflin, Phonolith Grauer Burgunder,Germany202092
Mount Pleasant, Elizabeth Semillon, Hunter Valley, Australia201792
Troupis, Ekato Moschofilero, Arkadia, Greece202292
Allegrini, La Poja Corvina Veronese,Italy201892
Bodegas Bianchi, Gran Famiglia Corte, Uco Valley, Argentina202092
Castillo de Cuzcurrita, Cerrado del Castillo,Spain201792
Chêne Bleu, Héloïse, Vaucluse, France201592
Cheval des Andes,Argentina202092
Domaine Mas de Rey, Marselan, Vin de Pays des Bouches du Rhône, France201992
Miguel Torres, Los Inquietos 01,Chile201992
Philip Togni Vineyard, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, USA201892
Tapanappa, Foggy Hill Pinot Noir, Fleurieu Peninsula, Australia201992
Te Mata, Coleraine,New Zealand202192
Tenuta Santa Caterina, Monferace, Grignolino d'Asti, Italy201792
AT Roca, Finca Els Gorgs Clàssic Penedès,Spain201391
Chapel Down, Kit's Coty Blanc de Blancs Brut, Kent, United Kingdom201791
Nathan Kendall, Extra Brut, Finger Lakes, USA201891
Podere Forte, Ada Blanc de Noir Extra Brut,Italy201491
Pol Roger, Sir Winston Churchill,France201591
Sinefinis, Rebolium Brut Nature,European Union201591
Gusbourne, Rosé Brut,United Kingdom201891
Domaine des Bérioles, Autochtone Tressallier,France202191
Errazuriz, Las Pizarras Chardonnay, Aconcagua Costa, Chile202191
Massican, Gemina, Napa Valley, USA202291
Pieropan, Soave Classico,Italy202291
Pietradolce, Etna Bianco,Italy202291
Sebastian Erbeldinger, Sauvignac,Germany202191
VineVenom, Skin,South Africa91
Adelaida, Anna's Estate Vineyard Counoise, Paso Robles (Adelaida District), USA201991
Aldi, Specially Selected Lebanese Red,Lebanon202091
Boschkloof, Kottabos Grenache-Syrah,South Africa202291
Domaine Danjou-Banessy, Estaca Rouge, Côtes Catalanes, France202091
Kyperounda, Epos,Cyprus202091
M Bulas Cruz, Reserva, Cima Corgo, Portugal201991
Paul Jaboulet Aîné, Les Traverses, Ventoux, France202191
T-Oinos, Clos Stegasta Rare Mavrotragano, Cyclades, Greece202091
The Standish Wine Co, The Relic, Barossa Valley, Australia202191
Trothe, Cabernet Sauvignon, Horse Heaven Hills, USA201991
Hidalgo, Pastrana Manzanilla Pasada,Spain91
Ferrari, Trentodoc Brut,Italy90
Bodegas de la Marquesa, Valserrano Gran Reserva,Spain201790
Domaine de Bargylus, Bargylus, Lattakia, Syria201690
Domaine La Réméjeanne, Les Arbousiers Blanc, Côtes du Rhône, France202290
Drappier, Perpetuité Blanc de Pinot Noir,France90
Freycinet, The Society's Exhibition Tasmanian Chardonnay,Australia202190
Grace, Misawa Vineyard Koshu,Japan202190
Káli Kövek, Köveskál Olaszrizling, Káli, Hungary202290
Karavitakis, Nomas Assyrtiko,Greece202290
Monte del Frà, Ca' del Magro Custoza Superiore,Italy202190
Podrumi Vukoje, Velika Selekcija, Middle Neretva, Bosnia - Herzegovina201890
Taboadella, Villae Branco,Portugal202190
Vasse Felix, Filius Chardonnay, Margaret River, Australia202290
Voskevaz, Karasi Collection Voskehat,Armenia201790
Wieninger, Wiener Gemischter Satz,Austria202290
Vignerons Schmölzer & Brown, Grauburgunder, King Valley, Australia202190
Artisan Wines, Zweigelt, Neusiedlersee, Austria201790
Bira Wines, Rosso d'Uco, Uco Valley, Argentina202290
Blackbook, South Bank Vineyard Drums, Space Field Blend, Essex, United Kingdom202190
Cà dei Maghi, Canova Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva,Italy201590
Carboy, Teroldego, Grand Valley, USA202090
Di Prisco, Taurasi, Irpinia, Italy201590
Domaine de l'Amandine, Séguret Côtes du Rhône Villages,France202190
E Guigal, Côtes du Rhône,France202090
Fritz Wassmer, Spätburgunder CCL,Germany202090
Girlan, Gschleier Alte Reben Vernatsch,Italy202190
Lagarde, Green Farming Malbec, Argentina202290
MAN Family Wines, Essay Red Blend, South Africa202190
Matias Morcos, Criolla Chica, Argentina202290
Mike & Molly Hendry, RW Moore Vineyard Zinfandel, Napa Valley (Coombsville), USA202190
Orma, Toscana, Italy201590
Remírez de Ganuza, Iraila, Spain202190
Storm, Ridge Pinot Noir, Hemel-en-Aarde Ridge, South Africa202090
Te Mata, Estate Cabernet-Merlot, New Zealand202090

