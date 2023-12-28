Kanonkop, Cabernet Sauvignon, Simonsberg, South Africa 2019 97 View In 2023, Kanonkop (owned by the fourth generation of the founding family, brothers Johann and Paul Kriege) celebrated 50 years of wine; the inaugural release being the 1973 vintage of this Cabernet Sauvignon. Joining in 2002, Abrie Beeslaar soon became only the third winemaker in the farm’s history, replacing Beyers Truter (1981-2003) who followed Kanonkop’s first official winemaker Jan Boland Coetzee (1968-1981). Of the estate’s 95ha of mainly dry-farmed vines, 35% are Cabernet Sauvignon, averaging 30 years, from Simonsberg in Stellenbosch, used for this varietal cuvée as well as Kanonkop’s flagship Paul Sauer Bordeaux blend. This 2019 was fermented in open-top concrete vessels then aged for 24 months in French oak barrels, 50% new and 50% second fill. Tina Gellie: Gorgeously seductive with its satin mouthfeel, silky tannins and flavours of smoked meat, saddle leather, green olives, plum skin sappiness and black fruit richness. Like diving into a cool, deep, dark pool. Beautiful freshness, length and composure – pitch perfect for drinking now but will age very well. What a belter. Anne Krebiehl MW: Smoke and earth, tobacco, the palate is dense but super-elegant, unravels like silk. Fine tannin, savoury umami edges, yet such salty, gorgeously ripe fruit. Altogether brilliant, with a lovely, serene balance – the ideal of proportions. Michaela Morris: Aromas are open, a bit flinty, but the palate is where it’s all happening: starts seductive but finishes serious, in the best possible way. Still needs time. The nice, savoury herbal character promises much. Nominated by Malu Lambert.



Tetramythos, Malagousia, Achaia, Greece 2022 96 View All from the north of the Peloponnese region, brothers Aristos and Stathis Spanos met winemaker Panayiotis Papagiannopoulos in 1999, and together they founded Tetramythos, planting vineyards in 2003 and completing their modern winery in 2004 – here the focus is on micro-vinifications of each variety and vineyard. Their 14ha under vine, organically farmed, is planted between 450m and 1,000m on mainly limestone soils on the slopes of the Aroania (Helmos) mountains, overlooking the Gulf of Corinth. While they also make a 100% Malagousia (and several other indigenous Greek grapes) in a ‘natural’ wine style, this bottling sees traditional winemaking in stainless steel. Tina Gellie: A wonderfully stately wine, and could be in the Classic category as it is so fine-boned, elegant and serious. Complex and beautifully structured with racy, laser-focused acidity and an intriguing herbal and bergamot-like palate, with a super-long preserved lemon and walnut finish. Anne Krebiehl MW: Tender notions of white grape skin, salty breeze, with mandarin and tangerine underneath. A synthesis of salty, bright, ripe citrus juiciness, and so long. Michaela Morris: Very pretty and pure, showing hints of rose with lemon and scrubby Mediterranean herbs. Brilliantly dry, clean, pure and mouthwatering. Gosh, and modest alcohol, too. Everyone should try this. Nominated by Simon Field MW.



Château Brane-Cantenac Margaux (2ème Cru Classé), France 2016 96 View Captivating cedar, tobacco and dark blackcurrant fruit, sinewy and taut. The palate is still firm and rigid, quite stately in fact, with a ton of savoury structure. Elegant structure with a tannic crunch. A great one to squirrel away and watch develop further. Deep, dark, bramble fruit with a slick lick of oak, but it’s holding everything in reserve. Nominated by Ch'ng Poh Tiong.



Louis Roederer, Collection 243, France 95 View Founded in 1776, Louis Roederer is the largest family-managed Champagne house, today run by seventh-generation Frédéric Rouzaud, with wines made since 1989 by chef de cave Jean-Baptiste Lécaillon. Launching with 241 in 2021, Collection replaced Brut Premier as Louis Roederer’s multi-vintage cuvée, the collection number allowing consumers to identify the vintage of the base wine so they can choose their preferred level of youth or maturity. Collection 243 is based on the 2018 vintage, incorporating 31% of wine from a perpetual reserve that was started in 2012, as well as 10% from oak-aged reserve wines from vintages between 2009 and 2017. A blend of 42% Chardonnay, 40% Pinot Noir and 18% Pinot Meunier with a dosage of 8g/L, a quarter of the wine underwent malolactic fermentation. Tina Gellie: Great mousse and vibrant aromas of crunchy, fresh green apple, then a palate of more tangy apple and lemongrass riffs, digestive biscuit nuttiness and a wonderful chalky texture. Elegant, complex and impossible not to like. Anne Krebiehl MW: Subtle autolysis on the nose, lemony hints, fine mousse on a bright, balanced body. Beautifully clean and rounded while staying elegant and bright. Michaela Morris: An elegant and precise nose exudes hints of pie crust, chalky minerals and pure citrus. Delicate and refined with depth and layers. Truly classic and gorgeously attractive, with telltale chalkiness at the fore. What more could you want? Nominated by Simon Field MW.



Gaia, Thalassitis, Santorini, Greece 2022 95 View Gaia Estate is one of the pioneers of the modern Greek wine revolution, founded on the Aegean island of Santorini in 1994 by winemakers Leon Karatsalos and Yiannis Paraskevopoulos (who also opened a winery in Nemea, on the mainland, in 1997). Made since the island winery’s inception, Thalassitis challenged the standards for dry Greek wine, and today remains one of the standard-bearers of the indigenous Assyrtiko grape. Fruit for this wine is sourced from very low-yielding, self-rooted 80-year-old vines on volcanic slopes of up to 250m in Episkopi, Akrotiri and Pyrgos. It is unoaked to accentuate the fruit purity and distinctive minerality, sees no malolactic fermentation in order to retain freshness, and is left on lees for four months with regular stirring to add texture and complexity. Tina Gellie: Minerals galore. Like the smell of rain, the taste of wet slate, with a briny oyster shell tang. When the fruit shows through it is all fresh lemon juice – crisp, bright and bitey. Takes you straight to Greece and the sea and salty air – just needs sun and some grilled octopus. Anne Krebiehl MW: Slightly lemony, bright, but also with a waxy edge lending richness and texture to a salty, slender, stony wine. Michaela Morris :A slightly wild leesy funkiness to the aromas, yet clean and brilliantly unoaked. Fruit purity shows through. The palate is confident with lemon pith, green scrubby herbs and stone. Very steely, stately acidity with a belting finish. Nominated by Shana Clarke.



Hidalgo, La Gitana Manzanilla En Rama, Spain 95 View Bodegas Hidalgo, most famous for its Tio Pepe Fino brand, was founded in 1792 and is based in the seaside city of Sanlúcar de Barrameda. It is the last remaining family-run business to produce and export its own unblended, single-solera Sherries. As with all manzanilla, this is made from 100% Palomino grapes grown on white albariza soils at Hidalgo’s highest-quality vineyards of El Cuadrado at Balbaina Alta, and is matured over eight years beneath a layer of flor, using the traditional solera system of fractional blending in American oak casks. The en rama style means the wine is freshly bottled, natural and unfined, straight from the cask. Only 35 of the solera’s 1,000-litre capacity barrels were used for this spring 2023 release. Tina Gellie: Very impressive quality for under £20 – and could be in the Classic category as it’s such a benchmark example of the manzanilla style. Saline, fresh and singing with its briney olive, Marcona almonds, tangy apple and yeasty notes. Deliciously moreish, bracingly crisp and crying out for a bucket of prawns. Yum! Anne Krebiehl MW: Salty, green walnut skins, absolutely savoury, tangy, totally mouthfilling and oh-so salty – umami bomb deliciousness. And so long. Michaela Morris: Classically green apple, almondy brackiness. Firmly structured and persistent. If I ordered a glass of this, I’d be so satisfied. Doughy snap to finish. Drink while fresh. Nominated by Julie Sheppard.



Cantina Terlano, Rarity, Italy 2010 95 View An incredible 144 months on lees and a 2010 but still so fresh, packed with waxy orchard fruits, nuts and citrus peel. Hazelnut and pineapple juice, with clear signs of evolution. Wonderful serenity, with a bright line of acidity and so much body. Textured with clarity, a super-interesting wine. Savoury and complex, it deserves to be contemplated over a long meal. Nominated by Michael Garner.



Thymiopoulos, Blanc des Côteaux Cuvée Amphore, Naoussa, Greece 2020 95 View Deep gold colour. Intense orange and earth aromas, hints of nuts and honey. Creaminess, caramelised fruit and freshly shorn wool. This grows on you, with so much salty tension and freshness, and the austerity blossoms into complex layers of flavour. A contemplative wine with incredible lingering depths. Quality shines through – everyone should be excited about Greece. Nominated by Ines Salpico.



Catena Zapata, Nicolás Catena Zapata, Argentina 2019 95 View Restrained and elegant with a minty coolness – classy and characterful. Lactic, very dense with bay leaf and sage savouriness, well-integrated oak. Poised, Bordeaux-like in structure, but with the benefit of beautifully ripe blue and purple berry fruit. Firm tannic grip, bright acidity and chalky textural chew. Polished and impressive but not showy or overdone. Nominated by Julie Sheppard.



Château Beau-Site St-Estèphe, France 2019 95 View Sophisticated oak-led nose exhibits roasted coffee and grilled meat. Very brooding, simmering with latent power with generous fruit expression. Taut, structured, sinewy and a little dry, with chewy liquorice, tar and coffee notes alongside black fruit. Elegant complexity with a liquorice finish. Nominated by Michael Denton.



Grattamacco Bolgheri (Superiore), Italy 2019 95 View A fresh nose of grilled herbs and evocative oily green character. Olive and bay leaf, rosemary, an inkling of thyme. Dense and full, very generous, opulent fresh blackberry, black olive, coffee and rich red berry compote with savoury oak notes. Warm on the finish. Magnificent in stature, polish and plushness, but it needs time. Nominated by James Button.



Massolino, Parafada, Barolo, Italy 2019 95 View Discreet and youthful, waiting to express all of its earthy charms. Subtly perfumed, with slight florals and expected brisk acidity. Firmly structured, but has ample fruit concentration. Classic style with sour cherry flesh, mineral cherry stone and oak presence. Young, with time on its hands. Nominated by Michaela Morris.



Philipponnat, Royale Réserve Brut, France 94 View A distinctly red-berry nose – all red currants and small forest fruit. Red Delicious apple has such a telltale Pinot scent. The palate has pure, bright apple fruit, a lemony verve, and a very delicate mousse backed by gently salty autolysis. Vanilla oak comes through, like the custard on an apple crumble, carrying freshness and flavour until the lingering finish. Nominated by Tom Hewson.



The Hilt, Estate Sparkling, USA 2016 94 View Gorgeous autolysis, lemon shortbread and cream. There is an assertive backbone and structure with evolving flavours of baked orchard fruit. The bubbles bring freshness. Perky, green apple and zingy lemon with a mineral edge. Super-racy, yet this is more vinous than sparkling and almost off-the-beaten track rather than classical. A positively racy finish is classy indeed. Nominated by J’nai Gaither.



Battenfeld-Spanier, CO Liquid Earth Riesling, Germany 2018 94 View Subtle chervil and yarrow with a Riesling bite, brisk and lactic nose. So chalky, so stony, so profound, great concentration and complexity. Lean and light, with pointed minerality. Delicious stuff. Nominated by Caro Maurer MW.



Trimbach, Clos Ste Hune Riesling, France 2016 94 View A gentle nose with a kaleidoscope of citrus, stone, mineral and fruit blossom. Pure and focused palate, showing savoury, textural complexity. Creamy and round, feeling almost Champagne-like in its toasty, mature refinement. Lovely and mouthfilling, with length and texture. Great stuff. Nominated by Michael Hill Smith MW.



Tiko Estate, Orange Kisi, Georgia 2021 94 View Gingerbread spice, orange peel studded with cloves, gorgeous phenolics. Pure rose and potpourri with hints of Turkish delight. Medicinal and green with rosemary oil and citronella. This is not for the faint of heart. You'll feel the dry tannins and a distinct bitterness of orange peel with intense sweet spice, but it is all genuine and sensational. A delicious pairing with Moroccan lamb tagine and dried apricot. Nominated by Sylvia Wu.



Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan, France 2019 94 View Pretty nose of florals and red berries with a back note of ripe green herb. Subtle tar, lovely elegance, dense but ripe tannin, structure, and flow. The palate is quite austere and youthful, needs time to relax. Nothing is overdone, and it thrills with that gravelly backbone. Nominated by Georgie Hindle.



Fontodi, Flaccianello della Pieve, Colli della Toscana Centrale, Italy 2013 94 View Powerful meaty scents joined by roasted coffee and mint. Lovey, savoury, grippy tannins. This is generously extracted and not shy on wood, but all comes together. Still very youthful and structured, the vigorous tannins could use more time to mellow. Nominated by Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW.



Rall, Ava Syrah, South Africa 2021 94 View Seductive nose, youthfully oak-led, but expressive violets, olives and black pepper. Bold and meaty, liquorice, some reductive elements, blue fruit, full-on but varietally classic. Delicious cocoa nib edge to the red plum and high-acid redcurrant fruit. Still youthful with all its primary exuberance. Nominated by Tina Gellie.



Scubla Roberto, Cràtis Verduzzo Friulano, Italy 2019 94 View Gorgeous coffee-vanilla nose with notes of orange, earth and violets. Sweetness and concentration are countered by structure, with a real nuttiness only adding to the substance. Masterfully balanced with good grip, some candied grapefruit and apricot freshness. Almost caramel on the finish. Nominated by Richard Baudains.



Equipo Navazos, I Think Amontillado, Spain 94 View A very rich roasted hazelnut character makes this hard to resist. Lovely caramel crispness, lemon rind and peach, quite complex. There is a leesy, sea saltiness to it: vanilla, dried banana skin, tangy, smoky and such umami length – whoa! Nominated by Sarah Jane Evans MW.



KWV, Laborie Blanc de Blancs, South Africa 2018 93 View An attractive nose, baked pastry and candied citrus. Creamy, chalky autolysis, notions of honey; fresh, bright and so slender. The mousse is frothy and upfront yet persists through to the finish. A pure fruit sweetness is flattering and satisfying. Elegant and clear-cut with proper length and a dry finish. Well done! Nominated by Anne Krebiehl MW.



Ktima Biblia Chora, Ovilos, Pangeon, Greece 2022 93 View Forward and perfumed, zingy and perky jasmine and yellow peach, great texture and subtle spice, savoury, nutty aromas with a whack of pine that comes through on the palate. Textured, incisive, with a long aftertaste. Judiciously oaked to give just a bit of extra weight and complexity, then a rip-roaring lemony zest cleanses the mouth. Finishes with an almost cool tropical fruit. Nominated by Roger Jones.



Pazo Señorans, Albariño, Spain 2022 93 View Pretty peach and honey scents seduce. Really briney with peach juice, lovely richness: a great example of Albariño. Puts you on assured footing of place. The palate is steely – classically so. Lemon purity and salty stoniness are very appetising and tangy. Nominated by Fiona Beckett.



Penfolds, Yattarna Bin 144 Chardonnay, Australia 2021 93 View Decidedly struck-match and flint nose, yet all that stone and intense lemon behind it. Lots of corn husk and maize meal aromas, tension and a vein of lemon freshness throughout. Pithy undertone and simmering depth. Very tight and youthful now, needs some time. Nominated by David Sly.



Rudolf May, Himmelspfad Silvaner GG, Germany 2022 93 View Captivating aromas of fresh chervil, summer hay, gentle creamy hazelnut oak and lemon. Textured with a peach-skin raspiness, lovely mouthfeel, round and open. It is redolent of meadows and streamwater, with an earthiness and orchard apple; simply begs a sip. The perky, bright orange skin and green nectarine tanginess are very appealing. Nominated by Anne Krebiehl MW.



Tenuta del Conte, Diversamente Greco Bianco, Cirò, Italy 2019 93 View A lovely and fragrant sense of pine resin rises from the glass; has the nose of orange peel and Christmas spice. Very exciting, fresh acidity and so much flavour. Savoury, with just a hint of marzipan. Wonderfully textured, clean, dense, salty and light on its feet. A white to pair with pork or rich seafood. Nominated by Michaela Morris.



Casa Ferreirinha, Reserva Especial, Portugal 2014 93 View A lovely notion of camomile and dried hay flowers appears even before the caramelised red fruit. Melted vanilla laces dark black fruit. Brooding and overwhelming, firm and structured with some heat, but very well done. Mouthwatering and fresh. Nominated by Sarah Ahmed.



Illimis, Pinotage, Polkadraai Hills, South Africa 2022 93 View What lovely, clean and bright-smelling Pinotage. Cherry is clothed in smoke and crushed red berry. Juicy and vivid, defined by brightness and freshness. A little funky, but so pretty. It will seduce detractors, for sure. Crunchy, aromatic, very long. Nominated by Fiona McDonald.



Raats Family, Cabernet Franc, South Africa 2020 93 View Opens up quite beautifully in the glass with classy red and black berries infused with graphite. Lovey fluidity and freshness with good inky depth. Oak evident but not overbearing, well weighted palate, perhaps a bit warm, but classic with lovely balance overall. Nominated by Fiona McDonald.



Rudolf Fürst, Schlossberg Pinot Noir GG, Germany 2021 93 View Lean, leafy, fresh with light reduction, but in a promising fashion. Lightness, crunch and elegance with sinuous red fruit and lovely iron-oxide depth. Peppery and spicy, pure. Mouthwatering, with fine tannin. Mineral and pointed on the finish. Nominated by Anna Lee Iijima.



Rutini, Single Vineyard Malbec, Uco Valley (Gualtallary), Argentina 2018 93 View Seductive and plush, tar and smoke evoking desert shrub: this has a transportive nature. You smell the dry earth and perfumed herb flowers. Lovely balance of oak, fruit and acid, delicious style, impressive construction. Polished but not overdone in one direction or another. Nominated by Cesar Soler.



Tenuta delle Terre Nere, Calderara Sottana, Etna, Italy 2021 93 View Subtle nose, with some brushwood and fragrant florals. Clean flowing, crisp, great acid, mineral and tensile, super grip, tactile and tangy with so much crunchy, crisp acid. Tannins are decidedly dry and clingy. A beguiling wine that is firm, slender, and lovely. Nominated by Richard Baudains.



Juvé & Camps, Reserva de la Familia Cava Gran Reserva Brut Nature, Spain 2018 92 View An appealing and classically Cava nose is mocha and thyme-led. Lovely honeyed Xarel.lo fruit, beautifully fine mousse: a most elegant Cava. Nice backbone and comes across as quite dry with a savoury, lipsmacking finish that lingers. Well made and refreshing, very youthful and should age well. Nominated by Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW.



No1 Family Estate, No1 Reserve, New Zealand 92 View Ripeness hits home here. Elegant yet ripe apple and candied lemon; savoury apple and baked pear, then honey and acacia. Equally expressive on the palate, the mousse sprightly. Bright and clean, a taut, brisk wine with style. Really well made and should age well. Nominated by Cameron Douglas MS.



Cave Spring Vineyard, Prova Riesling, Niagara Peninsula (Beamsville Bench), Canada 2018 92 View Cream and honey on the nose, along with super-lifted lemon. Unusual style, oxidised and nutty, Riesling character is there in the background. Waxy, rounded with gorgeously beautiful fresh acid. Bright, vivid, salty and dry. Nominated by Tina Gellie.



Elvio Cogno, Anas-Cëtta Nascetta del Comune di Novello, Langhe, Italy 2021 92 View A beautifully bitter note appears on the nose, alongside Navel orange zest. Apple skin mouthfeel with perky and raspy fruit tannins and a lingering green herb tanginess. Slight bitterness on the palate, with a deep salty texture that cries out for food. Nominated by Ronan Sayburn MS.



Emile Beyer, Riesling Grand Cru Eichberg, France 2020 92 View Baked apple and camomile aromas on the nose are very fragrant and a bit oxidative with a marzipan edge. A lot is happening on the palate, both texturally and flavour-wise. The wine has an undeniably racy backbone. Lime curd and nougat with a creamy depth begs yet another sip. Nominated by Thierry Meyer.



Hamilton Russell, Chardonnay, Hemel-en-Aarde Valley, South Africa 2021 92 View Pristine, clean and vibrant, crisp apples, fresh peaches and lemon. Restrained but complex, the oak doesn't override, leaving pure fruit at the core. Lovely brightness and freshness with some evolution. A pithy, bright verve draws out leesy creaminess on the finish. Very handsome wine. Nominated by Gabriela Colotto.



Höfflin, Phonolith Grauer Burgunder, Germany 2020 92 View Perky and phenolic with grapefruit peel and scents of toasted hazelnuts and almonds. Lovely texture with serenity, creaminess and hints of oaky orchard fruit. A beautiful in-between wine, between white and red, with the best elements of both. A solid offbeat wine. Nominated by Markus Del Monego MW.



Mount Pleasant, Elizabeth Semillon, Hunter Valley, Australia 2017 92 View Beautiful savoury, lanolin, seductive nose with hints of toast and citrus. Overtones of lemon tisane, lemon oil and linden flower. Strident, yet so emollient. Candle wax, autumn leaves and toast. Lovely and well done. Nominated by Justin Knock MW.



Troupis, Ekato Moschofilero, Arkadia, Greece 2022 92 View Floral rose water, orange potpourri and fig with persistent and pronounced fragrance – fun but serious. Gorgeous overtones of pomegranate fruit and electric acidity – it’s impossible not to imagine this with a whole array of exotic dishes. Nominated by Barbara Philip MW.



Allegrini, La Poja Corvina Veronese, Italy 2018 92 View Blackcurrant, very pretty, floral and potpourri on the nose and initial palate. Tasty and delicate, shining fruit and smoky incense-like toasty oak. Depth and concentrated acidity with a healthy sheen of wood. Warming on the finish. Nominated by Michela Nassiz.



Bodegas Bianchi, Gran Famiglia Corte, Uco Valley, Argentina 2020 92 View Floral, smoky nose. High-toned and spirited with weight to balance the acid and density of fine tannins, and a real finesse. The palate is densely laden, full of dark fruit with a warming finish. Impressive and will appeal to Malbec aficionados. Will gain more elegance with age. Nominated by Cesar Soler.



Castillo de Cuzcurrita, Cerrado del Castillo, Spain 2017 92 View Quite modern and opulent in style. Vanilla, oak-led nuances, old-school. Concentrated raspberry flavours on a palate mellowed with a ton of tobacco, leather and grilled meatiness. Tight and firm on the finish. Nominated by Beth Willard.



Chêne Bleu, Héloïse, Vaucluse, France 2015 92 View Ripe and wild with a dark, brooding undertone, olive tapenade; classic savoury-acid Rhône-style. Evocative and meaty, with southern French character. Peppery blackberries and garrigue. Great acidity, so pure and crisp. Drink now. Nominated by Stacy Slinkard.



Cheval des Andes, Argentina 2020 92 View Sweet-fruited, blackberry nose, lots of spirit-spiked Christmas cake booziness. Swish tannins, juicy and full-bodied, very opulent and undeniably impressive. Nominated by Alejandro Iglesias.



Domaine Mas de Rey, Marselan, Vin de Pays des Bouches du Rhône, France 2019 92 View Pure nose, dense but fresh dark fruit. A mouthful of high-toned blackberry, spicy and peppery garrigue notes. Sappy and grippy. Lots of grape tannins, but ripe and well formed. Juicy, bright, very tasty. This is blackberry and plum central. Nominated by Ch'ng Poh Tiong.



Miguel Torres, Los Inquietos 01, Chile 2019 92 View Perfume leaps from the glass – blackcurrant fruit and leaf perform their aromatic magic, quite exotic desert shrub with rocks and black liquorice. Blueberries and bilberries, lilacs and violets. The fruit is somewhat candied, yet this is a satisfying mouthful overall. Pretty Malbec. Nominated by Amanda Barnes.



Philip Togni Vineyard, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, USA 2018 92 View Bramble berries with smoky and cocoa notes, some savoury characters but chock-full of bright fruit. Ripe, dense tannins with overt oak; a dry, vertical structure that lends intrigue and captivating savoury notes, bringing this wine to a warming close. Nominated by Justin Knock MW.



Tapanappa, Foggy Hill Pinot Noir, Fleurieu Peninsula, Australia 2019 92 View High-toned and crisp, mineral, a little underripe with crunchy, fresh green leaf notes and bonfire smoke, a touch of mint. Lithe with a structured character. Nominated by Anne Krebiehl MW.



Te Mata, Coleraine, New Zealand 2021 92 View Juicy, ripe and hedonistic, expressive aromas, sweet bay leaf character and graphite notes. Lovely plum fruit, subtle cinnamon and much freshness on the palate. Flowing and clean, albeit with an edge of greenness. Weighty and ambitious. Nominated by Rupert Owen.



Tenuta Santa Caterina, Monferace, Grignolino d'Asti, Italy 2017 92 View Subtle but aromatic lift with a lovely hint of cherry evolution on the nose; with coaxing some exotic juniper and pepper emerge alongside cranberry. High-toned with crisp acidity that refreshes the palate, grippy tannins but well structured. Incense-like aromatics persist as it sits in the glass. Very Italian. Nominated by Aldo Fiordelli.



AT Roca, Finca Els Gorgs Clàssic Penedès, Spain 2013 91 View Very toasty, grilled sweet herbs with lots of vanilla sweetness. Very honeyed, fragrant nose, showing lots of ripeness and intense notes of candied tangerine. Fresh, with plenty of acid and liveliness to help it age further. People who like mature fizz will like this. Lovely umami finish, dry. Nominated by Ines Salpico.



Chapel Down, Kit's Coty Blanc de Blancs Brut, Kent, United Kingdom 2017 91 View Fresh, apple skin, racy acidity, brisk, clean, floral, very English. Slightly frothy mousse, but with lovely, bright freshness. Fine-boned and with good grip. Should age well. Very opulent, dry and chalky. Nominated by Sylvia Wu.



Nathan Kendall, Extra Brut, Finger Lakes, USA 2018 91 View Savoury, evolving, almost sweet herbs with a touch of wood. Toasty, creamy autolytic character, fresh acid gives a real zing. An elegant cool-climate sparkler with balance and a properly dry finish. Tart and tangy. Nominated by Anna Lee Iijima.



Podere Forte, Ada Blanc de Noir Extra Brut, Italy 2014 91 View Interesting autumnal mushroomy and rich palate. Nicely developing, bruised apple and redcurrant. Savoury and quite vinous as the mousse mellows. There is ripeness of fruit and autolytic notes that come across as sourdough. Great freshness at the core, most unusual but well-made. Nominated by Justin Knock MW.



Pol Roger, Sir Winston Churchill, France 2015 91 View Subtle and restrained pastry nuances with a hint of mushroom. Lots of seriousness and generosity of fruit but in a more restrained, quiet style. Gentle autolysis with mellow apple flesh and some earthiness, bright and classic. Elegant, with reserve wine complexity. Brisk on the finish with a nougat edge. Great stuff. Nominated by Sonja van Praag.



Sinefinis, Rebolium Brut Nature, European Union 2015 91 View Good brisk, creamy, showing some development. Toasty, mushroomy, spice and complex. Evident autolysis with aromas of blanched almonds, orange and touches of pastry. The palate is just as fruity with lively, frothy mousse, very expressive with a phenolic edge. Good intensity of flavour, beautifully lasting, with a dry finish. Nominated by Gabriela Colotto.



Gusbourne, Rosé Brut, United Kingdom 2018 91 View Attractive and appealing scents of white and redcurrant give cool freshness. Red berries and hedgerow fruits backed by rounded, generous apple flavours. Mousse is frothy and bold, pure and animating, pristine and brisk. There is a joyful lightness on the palate, ultimately refreshing. Long. Pretty classy. Nominated by Roger Jones.



Domaine des Bérioles, Autochtone Tressallier, France 2021 91 View A lovely note of conifer perfumes the nose, an earthy character on the nose and palate with orchard autumn fruit. Very juicy, succulent acidity carries an unctuousness of white pear, even quince. Mineral with an oyster-like savouriness. Racy slenderness with a rich mouthfeel. Nominated by Jim Budd.



Errazuriz, Las Pizarras Chardonnay, Aconcagua Costa, Chile 2021 91 View Joyful and exuberant fruit with oak lending a nutty component. Elegant and slightly lactic on the nose with a whack of reduction. On the palate, the fruit is textured, tangy, lovely and slender. Moderate oak with great acid and juicy apple. Warming on the finish. Nominated by Amanda Barnes.



Massican, Gemina, Napa Valley, USA 2022 91 View Clean, Italian in style and tradition that marries textural and salty elements without becoming overtly aromatic. Juicy and tangy with overriding almond and saline notes on the palate. Wonderfully taut with tension, texture and brightness. A sunny wine that you want to drink outside in summer. Nominated by Shana Clarke.



Pieropan, Soave Classico, Italy 2022 91 View Soft floral nose with hints of lavender and white blossom. Bright, breezy, and ripe, a classically styled Soave. There is underlying pear and bitter almond, fresh walnut skin and subtle saltiness. Very pretty with vibrant acidity. Nominated by Michael Hill Smith MW.



Pietradolce, Etna Bianco, Italy 2022 91 View Scents of exotic blossoms, yellow plum and beautiful citrus zest. Mineral and racy, very crisp and firm, steely and citrus-driven. Bright acid with a firm, steely structure. Nominated by Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW.



Sebastian Erbeldinger, Sauvignac, Germany 2021 91 View Appealing fragrance - all savoury rather than fruity, with baked pear and honey coming through. Rich, creamy, and quite phenolic. Slightly waxy with lots of pear and peel aromas. The palate is full of tropical mango and exotic fruit salad with a rounded richness on the finish. Nominated by Caro Maurer MW.



VineVenom, Skin, South Africa 91 View Caramel, praline and a touch of vanilla ice cream on the nose. Sherry-tinged, bone dry, floral, vivid, creamy - very unusual and intriguing. Vibrantly structured, pithy and sappy. Nominated by Malu Lambert.



Adelaida, Anna's Estate Vineyard Counoise, Paso Robles (Adelaida District), USA 2019 91 View Shy with a pretty nose of floral and nectarine character. The palate is bursting with great fluidity and savoury plum skin. Sappy and fun. Light-footed, red-fruited charm with lovely slenderness in body, bright acidity. Drinking beautifully now. Crisp with a chalky grip. Nominated by Brianne Cohen.



Aldi, Specially Selected Lebanese Red, Lebanon 2020 91 View Appealing, mellowed and sweet herbal scents. Slightly baked fruit on the nose, but the palate is beautifully put together. Juicy, ripe, rustic and grippy tannins, no heaviness, just a little heat and that gorgeous crunch. Well-made and in a nice style. Nominated by Jim Budd.



Boschkloof, Kottabos Grenache-Syrah, South Africa 2022 91 View Clean, fresh, and crisp, lovely fluid style. The nose is straightforward, though the palate delivers a bit more intrigue. Red fruit juiciness and crunch, with lovely pepper spice. Crunchy, with grippy sappy tannins. Bright, vivid, and very enjoyable. Very nice. Nominated by Malu Lambert.



Domaine Danjou-Banessy, Estaca Rouge, Côtes Catalanes, France 2020 91 View Subtle spice on the nose, with aromatic herbs, wild raspberry and orange. Lovely aromatics on the translucent palate with bright freshness. Gentle heat, which suits the style. But, also proper crunch, this wine calls for rustic, Provencal food. Classy and elegant. Nominated by Matt Walls.



Kyperounda, Epos, Cyprus 2020 91 View Smells more of place than grape - Mediterranean shrub, sweet herb florals. Rosemary, bay, almost lemony. Fresh and inky, dark and bright. Joyful, though the oak reins it in. Nice grip on the finish. Interesting take on an Aussie classic blend. Nominated by Caroline Gilby MW.



M Bulas Cruz, Reserva, Cima Corgo, Portugal 2019 91 View Big, deep, classically Douro, full-throttled, full-fruited, rich and dense. A red that delivers a savoury structure to balance the intensity of the fruit with a warming, sinuous nature. Balanced, lovely and lastingly aromatic. Nominated by Sonja van Praag.



Paul Jaboulet Aîné, Les Traverses, Ventoux, France 2021 91 View Lifted aromas of unbridled purple fruit and flowers. Violets, ripe plum and green pepper, intermingle with rustic, melting tannins. Crunchy, full of life and flavour. It should age well, even without any oak influence. Nominated by Richard Mayson.



T-Oinos, Clos Stegasta Rare Mavrotragano, Cyclades, Greece 2020 91 View Bold, bright and blackberry-fuelled, crushed ripe black cherry impression on the nose. The tannins are layered, ripe and caressing. Crisp acid and sappy, echoing the black cherry aromas on the palate with a smooth, rounded body. A friendly red that would be delicious with lamb. Nominated by Sonja van Praag.



The Standish Wine Co, The Relic, Barossa Valley, Australia 2021 91 View Overtly floral lifted nose of violets with chocolate, rich and jammy with a ripe, apricot jam edge. Concentrated and powerful with very dense tannins. Nominated by Rupert Owen.



Trothe, Cabernet Sauvignon, Horse Heaven Hills, USA 2019 91 View Dense dark nose, laden with fruit, yet savoury and starting to mellow. A big, sweet, juicy Washington wine with some alcoholic heat. Big, but with balance. There is a wildness here, meaty and overt. Nominated by Clive Pursehouse.



Hidalgo, Pastrana Manzanilla Pasada, Spain 91 View Earthy and nutty with a bit of funk, but with lovely sherry-like intensity. Salty and distinctive with a parmesan rind finish. Nominated by Simon Field MW.



Ferrari, Trentodoc Brut, Italy 90 View A touch of nuttiness, offsetting scents of preserved lemon and pear. Redcurrant richness, creamy, rich and round, with impressive mousse and tangy red apple bite. Bubbles are well-formed and well-integrated, giving a creamy texture that melds into the richness of fruit. Sweet spices and nougat cream on the finish. Great stuff. Nominated by Barbara Philip MW.



Bodegas de la Marquesa, Valserrano Gran Reserva, Spain 2017 90 View Intensely nutty with grilled herb and tropical fruit overtones. Emollient and rich, clearly well made, but with a divisive style. Full and broad, the palate is melted with vanilla and vanilla-poached nectarines. Oaky and drying wood character on the finish. Nominated by Amy Wislocki.



Domaine de Bargylus, Bargylus, Lattakia, Syria 2016 90 View Delightful leesy, zesty aromas with sweet herbal aspects of Sauvignon Blanc. Juicy, tropical fruit and phenolic grapefruit peel. Tangy and firm, with lovely acidity and brightness. Rounded, waxy richness on the palate, intense and concentrated, with lovely length. Nominated by Andrew Jefford.



Domaine La Réméjeanne, Les Arbousiers Blanc, Côtes du Rhône, France 2022 90 View A touch of apricot and peach on the nose, juicy canned fruit, peachy with undertones of violet. The palate is concentrated, fat and broad with a succulent richness of fruit. Good oily texture and weight, well-balanced overall. Nominated by Matt Walls.



Drappier, Perpetuité Blanc de Pinot Noir, France 90 View Champagne-like in its aromas and flavours, right down to that yeastiness, but without the bubbles, of course. Melted butter, lovely rounded richness - but the yeasty edge is there with a serene note of lemon. Mellow, cool, juicy and quirky. Nominated by Tom Hewson.



Freycinet, The Society's Exhibition Tasmanian Chardonnay, Australia 2021 90 View Greengage and plum, wrapped up in its youthfulness. The palate is lean and sinewy in texture, matched by racy and bracing acidity. Very brisk and bracing, waxy, taut and concentrated. Crunchy Pink Lady apple juiciness with lovely length. Nominated by Sarah Ahmed.



Grace, Misawa Vineyard Koshu, Japan 2021 90 View All very restrained and delicately floral with that delicacy and white blossom, very light and bright - like Koshu is supposed to be. Raw almond and white flowers, citrus crisp, very well made. Nominated by Sarah Jane Evans MW.



Káli Kövek, Köveskál Olaszrizling, Káli, Hungary 2022 90 View Subtle and quiet nose with juicy, ripe, fresh pears and delicate sweetness. Citrus lemon and wet pebble, very youthful, lovely leesy core, very well put together. Tangy and perky lemon posset creaminess on the finish. Nominated by Darrel Joseph.



Karavitakis, Nomas Assyrtiko, Greece 2022 90 View Very lemon-led with a touch of pine. Crisp, lemony, grapefruit pith tangy, bracing acid style. Saline tang, like oyster shell and samphire. Good, clean and crisp with gentle creaminess. A benchmark style for Greece. Nominated by Ronan Sayburn MS.



Monte del Frà, Ca' del Magro Custoza Superiore, Italy 2021 90 View Slightly smoky and flinty with herbal accents, intense peach and gentle creaminess on the nose. Salty and concentrated with a soy sauce savouriness that is most appetising. Generous with weight and texture. Nominated by James Button.



Podrumi Vukoje, Velika Selekcija, Middle Neretva, Bosnia - Herzegovina 2018 90 View Raw nuts, very sherry-like, Fino or Palo Cortado nose. The palate is minty with apple and apple tea, hints of vanilla and toasted oak. Rounded, smooth, and rich yet toned with a wonderfully salty, appetising finish. Nominated by Darrel Joseph.



Taboadella, Villae Branco, Portugal 2021 90 View Leesy with orchard fruit and a touch of alpine herbs. Savoury, chicken stock concentration on the palate, fresh with salty savouriness. Nutmeg and sandalwood with an oxidative edge and searing acid. Great food wine with a long, dry finish. Nominated by Ines Salpico.



Vasse Felix, Filius Chardonnay, Margaret River, Australia 2022 90 View Struck match, lean, wild yeast hint with red and green apple crispness. Rich, yet zesty with a precise, lovely stony character. Good depth and length, lingering with a good spritz and youthful fruit. Nominated by Tina Gellie.



Voskevaz, Karasi Collection Voskehat, Armenia 2017 90 View Hints of waxy apple peel and forest undergrowth with a herbal spike. The palate is deliciously tangy and cleanses the mouth. A touch of vanilla sheen on the finish. Well done! Nominated by J'nai Gaither.



Wieninger, Wiener Gemischter Satz, Austria 2022 90 View Satisfyingly straightforward - showing orchard fruit, predominantly pear. Grapefruit phenolics on the palate with a nice freshness and subtly creaminess. It ticks all the boxes as a spicy, peachy, well-balanced wine. Nominated by Shana Clarke.



Vignerons Schmölzer & Brown, Grauburgunder, King Valley, Australia 2021 90 View Blood orange, with a back note of vanilla and eucalyptus. Firm with bite and drying tannins. The fruit is secondary in structure, benefiting from skin ageing. A most appealing wine. Nominated by Sarah Ahmed.



Artisan Wines, Zweigelt, Neusiedlersee, Austria 2017 90 View Slightly smoky, pure-fruited and exuberant with a note of evolution and dense cherry on the nose. The palate holds freshness and definition with a drying oak element, red fruit and Parma Violets. A tangy, savoury finish and tastes younger than the vintage suggests. Nominated by Sylvia Wu.



Bira Wines, Rosso d'Uco, Uco Valley, Argentina 2022 90 View Shy, showing a bit of maturity with a dusty edge. Powdery textured Sangiovese tannins meet the racy acidity on the palate. Wonderfully fresh, the red-fruited flavours accentuate the translucent, slender body. Elegant, unusual, and beautifully aromatic. Nominated by Alejandro Iglesias.



Blackbook, South Bank Vineyard Drums, Space Field Blend, Essex, United Kingdom 2021 90 View Smoky with dark fruit and floral overtones, very vivid, with wet undergrowth. The grip of plum skin and inky dark fruit is fresh and light on its feet with nimble and crisp acidity. Naturally funky, but it is well-integrated. Enjoyable with real freshness. Nominated by Anthony Rose.



Cà dei Maghi, Canova Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva, Italy 2015 90 View An evolved nose. Charred oak, baked cherry, toasty nougat aromas full-body, dense tannin, and swish ripeness, but tarry and savoury. Quite monumental. Impressive and age-worthy. Nominated by Michael Garner.



Carboy, Teroldego, Grand Valley, USA 2020 90 View Crushed tart berry with oak nuances and hints of earthiness and cocoa powder. Blueberry and chocolate with fine freshness and lasting acidity. Savoury herbs and pure red plum eventually emerge alongside vanilla. Unusual, brave, and delicious. Nominated by Stacy Slinkard.



Di Prisco, Taurasi, Irpinia, Italy 2015 90 View Oak-led and spicy yet mellowed, meaty and stewed with echoes of smoke. Evolution means cep mushroom depth, dried cherry, still-drying tannins, and juicy freshness. Nominated by Anthony Rose.



Domaine de l'Amandine, Séguret Côtes du Rhône Villages, France 2021 90 View Gentle tar and smoke on the nose with black olive, violet and some peppery meatiness. Classy, very perky acid, chalky firmness of structure, and underripe plum flavours. A rustic wine, honest, crunchy, and satisfying without any heaviness. Nominated by Ch'ng Poh Tiong.



E Guigal, Côtes du Rhône, France 2020 90 View Modern, lifted and a bit heady, but attractive and evocative. Black cherry inkiness segues into a dense palate where all the fruit is crammed into a structured body with drying tannins. Herbs and stones hemmed in by a firm grip. A good all rounder. Nominated by Thierry Meyer.



Fritz Wassmer, Spätburgunder CCL, Germany 2020 90 View Ripe and oaked with sweet spice. Forest berries with pure, crunchy and mouthwatering acidity. Slightly smoky on the finish. Nominated by Markus Del Monego MW.



Girlan, Gschleier Alte Reben Vernatsch, Italy 2021 90 View The delightfully spicy, peppery nose is bright and boldly scented. Crunchy, juicy, and red-fruited wine. A pure and invigorating mouthful. If you love light reds, this should be on your radar. Nominated by Aldo Fiordelli.



Lagarde, Green Farming Malbec, Argentina 2022 90 View Plush, lush, vanilla-infused blackberry fruit mingles with fine tannins, giving the wine a slight crunch. Full-bodied and buoyant, in an easy-drinking style. Nominated by Alejandro Iglesias.



MAN Family Wines, Essay Red Blend, South Africa 2021 90 View A smoky, meaty and oak-led nose, savoury and broody. A lovely echo of tar-tinged cherry. A rustic, inviting, crunchy, bright country wine. Quite plush and generous. Nominated by Fiona McDonald.



Matias Morcos, Criolla Chica, Argentina 2022 90 View Aromas evoking earthenware, hibiscus florals and currants. Green and herbal, quite a wild and feral, rustic style. The lightweight body is so tangy, with delicious cranberry and scratchy, mouth-cleansing tannins. Vivid, lovely and most enjoyable. Nominated by Amanda Barnes.



Mike & Molly Hendry, RW Moore Vineyard Zinfandel, Napa Valley (Coombsville), USA 2021 90 View Hedonistic with caramel oak and scents redolent of that warm brown sugar. Butterscotch and sweet ripe red fruit with bramble-berry appeal. Nominated by Barbara Philip MW.



Orma, Toscana, Italy 2015 90 View A real savoury edge, meaty Bovril notes. Fully evolved, the palate shows soft plush fruit, dry tannins and heat. Nominated by Michela Nassiz.



Remírez de Ganuza, Iraila, Spain 2021 90 View The nose is youthful, raspberry-led, pure and lively. Sweetly fruited, strawberry juice and some confected raspberry hints. Juicy and friendly. Nominated by Laura Bianco.



Storm, Ridge Pinot Noir, Hemel-en-Aarde Ridge, South Africa 2020 90 View The deliciousness of primary fruit sings of red berry purity, slightly earthy and mossy. Savoury, autumnal fallen leaves, and mulch, very secondary, but it is made in a lovely style. Nominated by Ronan Sayburn MS.

