Decanter contributors, staff and DWWA Regional Chairs nominated their top three stand-out bottles of 2023, which were then tasted blind and scored by an expert panel to determine the best and most exciting wines of 2023.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 51 'classic' red, white, orange and rosé wines spanning still, sparkling, sweet and fortified styles that all scored 90 points or more.

Wines are listed in style order by colour and score.


Producer Country Score Notes
Louis Roederer, Collection 243, France95
Philipponnat, Royale Réserve Brut,France94
The Hilt, Estate Sparkling, USA201694
No1 Family Estate, No1 Reserve, New Zealand92
AT Roca, Finca Els Gorgs Clàssic Penedès, Spain201391
Chapel Down, Kit's Coty Blanc de Blancs Brut, Kent, United Kingdom201791
Pol Roger, Sir Winston Churchill, France201591
Gusbourne, Rosé Brut, United Kingdom201891
Gaia, Thalassitis, Santorini, Greece202295
Battenfeld-Spanier, CO Liquid Earth Riesling, Germany201894
Trimbach, Clos Ste Hune Riesling, France201694
Pazo Señorans, Albariño, Spain202293
Penfolds, Yattarna Bin 144 Chardonnay, Australia202193
Emile Beyer, Riesling Grand Cru Eichberg, France202092
Hamilton Russell, Chardonnay, Hemel-en-Aarde Valley, South Africa202192
Errazuriz, Las Pizarras Chardonnay, Aconcagua Costa, Chile202191
Bodegas de la Marquesa, Valserrano Gran Reserva, Spain201790
Káli Kövek, Köveskál Olaszrizling, Káli, Hungary202290
Kanonkop, Cabernet Sauvignon, Simonsberg, South Africa201997
Château Brane-Cantenac, , Margaux (2ème Cru Classé), France201696
Catena Zapata, Nicolás Catena Zapata, Argentina201995
Château Beau-Site, St-Estèphe, France201995
Grattamacco, Bolgheri (Superiore), Italy201995
Massolino, Parafada, Barolo, Italy201995
Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion, Pessac-Léognan, France201994
Fontodi, Flaccianello della Pieve, Colli della Toscana Centrale, Italy201394
Rall, Ava Syrah, South Africa202194
Casa Ferreirinha, Reserva Especial, Portugal201493
Raats Family, Cabernet Franc, South Africa202093
Rudolf Fürst, Schlossberg Pinot Noir GG, Germany202193
Rutini, Single Vineyard Malbec, Uco Valley (Gualtallary), Argentina201893
Tenuta delle Terre Nere, Calderara Sottana, Etna, Italy202193
Allegrini, La Poja Corvina Veronese, Italy201892
Bodegas Bianchi, Gran Famiglia Corte, Uco Valley, Argentina202092
Castillo de Cuzcurrita, Cerrado del Castillo, Spain201792
Chêne Bleu, Héloïse, Vaucluse, France201592
Cheval des Andes,Argentina202092
Philip Togni Vineyard, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, USA201892
Tapanappa, Foggy Hill Pinot Noir, Fleurieu Peninsula, Australia201992
Te Mata, Coleraine,New Zealand202192
The Standish Wine Co, The Relic, Barossa Valley, Australia202191
Trothe, Cabernet Sauvignon, Horse Heaven Hills, USA201991
Cà dei Maghi, Canova Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva,Italy201590
Di Prisco, Taurasi, Irpinia, Italy201590
Fritz Wassmer, Spätburgunder CCL, Germany202090
Mike & Molly Hendry, RW Moore Vineyard Zinfandel, Napa Valley (Coombsville), USA202190
Orma, Toscana, Italy201590
Remírez de Ganuza, Iraila, Spain202190
Storm, Ridge Pinot Noir, Hemel-en-Aarde Ridge, South Africa202090
Equipo Navazos, I Think Amontillado, Spain201994
Hidalgo, La Gitana Manzanilla En RamaSpain95

