Nathan Kendall, Extra Brut, Finger Lakes, USA 2018 91 View Savoury, evolving, almost sweet herbs with a touch of wood. Toasty, creamy autolytic character, fresh acid gives a real zing. An elegant cool-climate sparkler with balance and a properly dry finish. Tart and tangy. Nominated by Anna Lee Iijima.



Podere Forte, Ada Blanc de Noir Extra Brut, Italy 2014 91 View Interesting autumnal mushroomy and rich palate. Nicely developing, bruised apple and redcurrant. Savoury and quite vinous as the mousse mellows. There is ripeness of fruit and autolytic notes that come across as sourdough. Great freshness at the core, most unusual but well-made. Nominated by Justin Knock MW.



Sinefinis, Rebolium Brut Nature, European Union 2015 91 View Good brisk, creamy, showing some development. Toasty, mushroomy, spice and complex. Evident autolysis with aromas of blanched almonds, orange and touches of pastry. The palate is just as fruity with lively, frothy mousse, very expressive with a phenolic edge. Good intensity of flavour, beautifully lasting, with a dry finish. Nominated by Gabriela Colotto.



Tetramythos, Malagousia, Achaia, Greece 2022 96 View All from the north of the Peloponnese region, brothers Aristos and Stathis Spanos met winemaker Panayiotis Papagiannopoulos in 1999, and together they founded Tetramythos, planting vineyards in 2003 and completing their modern winery in 2004 – here the focus is on micro-vinifications of each variety and vineyard. Their 14ha under vine, organically farmed, is planted between 450m and 1,000m on mainly limestone soils on the slopes of the Aroania (Helmos) mountains, overlooking the Gulf of Corinth. While they also make a 100% Malagousia (and several other indigenous Greek grapes) in a ‘natural’ wine style, this bottling sees traditional winemaking in stainless steel. Tina Gellie: A wonderfully stately wine, and could be in the Classic category as it is so fine-boned, elegant and serious. Complex and beautifully structured with racy, laser-focused acidity and an intriguing herbal and bergamot-like palate, with a super-long preserved lemon and walnut finish. Anne Krebiehl MW: Tender notions of white grape skin, salty breeze, with mandarin and tangerine underneath. A synthesis of salty, bright, ripe citrus juiciness, and so long. Michaela Morris: Very pretty and pure, showing hints of rose with lemon and scrubby Mediterranean herbs. Brilliantly dry, clean, pure and mouthwatering. Gosh, and modest alcohol, too. Everyone should try this. Nominated by Simon Field MW.



Cantina Terlano, Rarity, Italy 2010 95 View An incredible 144 months on lees and a 2010 but still so fresh, packed with waxy orchard fruits, nuts and citrus peel. Hazelnut and pineapple juice, with clear signs of evolution. Wonderful serenity, with a bright line of acidity and so much body. Textured with clarity, a super-interesting wine. Savoury and complex, it deserves to be contemplated over a long meal. Nominated by Michael Garner.



Thymiopoulos, Blanc des Côteaux Cuvée Amphore, Naoussa, Greece 2020 95 View Deep gold colour. Intense orange and earth aromas, hints of nuts and honey. Creaminess, caramelised fruit and freshly shorn wool. This grows on you, with so much salty tension and freshness, and the austerity blossoms into complex layers of flavour. A contemplative wine with incredible lingering depths. Quality shines through – everyone should be excited about Greece. Nominated by Ines Salpico.



Ktima Biblia Chora, Ovilos, Pangeon, Greece 2022 93 View Forward and perfumed, zingy and perky jasmine and yellow peach, great texture and subtle spice, savoury, nutty aromas with a whack of pine that comes through on the palate. Textured, incisive, with a long aftertaste. Judiciously oaked to give just a bit of extra weight and complexity, then a rip-roaring lemony zest cleanses the mouth. Finishes with an almost cool tropical fruit. Nominated by Roger Jones.



Rudolf May, Himmelspfad Silvaner GG, Germany 2022 93 View Captivating aromas of fresh chervil, summer hay, gentle creamy hazelnut oak and lemon. Textured with a peach-skin raspiness, lovely mouthfeel, round and open. It is redolent of meadows and streamwater, with an earthiness and orchard apple; simply begs a sip. The perky, bright orange skin and green nectarine tanginess are very appealing. Nominated by Anne Krebiehl MW.



Tenuta del Conte, Diversamente Greco Bianco, Cirò, Italy 2019 93 View A lovely and fragrant sense of pine resin rises from the glass; has the nose of orange peel and Christmas spice. Very exciting, fresh acidity and so much flavour. Savoury, with just a hint of marzipan. Wonderfully textured, clean, dense, salty and light on its feet. A white to pair with pork or rich seafood. Nominated by Michaela Morris.



Cave Spring Vineyard, Prova Riesling, Niagara Peninsula (Beamsville Bench), Canada 2018 92 View Cream and honey on the nose, along with super-lifted lemon. Unusual style, oxidised and nutty, Riesling character is there in the background. Waxy, rounded with gorgeously beautiful fresh acid. Bright, vivid, salty and dry. Nominated by Tina Gellie.



Elvio Cogno, Anas-Cëtta Nascetta del Comune di Novello, Langhe, Italy 2021 92 View A beautifully bitter note appears on the nose, alongside Navel orange zest. Apple skin mouthfeel with perky and raspy fruit tannins and a lingering green herb tanginess. Slight bitterness on the palate, with a deep salty texture that cries out for food. Nominated by Ronan Sayburn MS.



Höfflin, Phonolith Grauer Burgunder, Germany 2020 92 View Perky and phenolic with grapefruit peel and scents of toasted hazelnuts and almonds. Lovely texture with serenity, creaminess and hints of oaky orchard fruit. A beautiful in-between wine, between white and red, with the best elements of both. A solid offbeat wine. Nominated by Markus Del Monego MW.



Domaine des Bérioles, Autochtone Tressallier, France 2021 91 View A lovely note of conifer perfumes the nose, an earthy character on the nose and palate with orchard autumn fruit. Very juicy, succulent acidity carries an unctuousness of white pear, even quince. Mineral with an oyster-like savouriness. Racy slenderness with a rich mouthfeel. Nominated by Jim Budd.



Massican, Gemina, Napa Valley, USA 2022 91 View Clean, Italian in style and tradition that marries textural and salty elements without becoming overtly aromatic. Juicy and tangy with overriding almond and saline notes on the palate. Wonderfully taut with tension, texture and brightness. A sunny wine that you want to drink outside in summer. Nominated by Shana Clarke.



Sebastian Erbeldinger, Sauvignac, Germany 2021 91 View Appealing fragrance - all savoury rather than fruity, with baked pear and honey coming through. Rich, creamy, and quite phenolic. Slightly waxy with lots of pear and peel aromas. The palate is full of tropical mango and exotic fruit salad with a rounded richness on the finish. Nominated by Caro Maurer MW.



Domaine de Bargylus, Bargylus, Lattakia, Syria 2016 90 View Delightful leesy, zesty aromas with sweet herbal aspects of Sauvignon Blanc. Juicy, tropical fruit and phenolic grapefruit peel. Tangy and firm, with lovely acidity and brightness. Rounded, waxy richness on the palate, intense and concentrated, with lovely length. Nominated by Andrew Jefford.



Grace, Misawa Vineyard Koshu, Japan 2021 90 View All very restrained and delicately floral with that delicacy and white blossom, very light and bright - like Koshu is supposed to be. Raw almond and white flowers, citrus crisp, very well made. Nominated by Sarah Jane Evans MW.



Podrumi Vukoje, Velika Selekcija, Middle Neretva, Bosnia - Herzegovina 2018 90 View Raw nuts, very sherry-like, Fino or Palo Cortado nose. The palate is minty with apple and apple tea, hints of vanilla and toasted oak. Rounded, smooth, and rich yet toned with a wonderfully salty, appetising finish. Nominated by Darrel Joseph.



Voskevaz, Karasi Collection Voskehat, Armenia 2017 90 View Hints of waxy apple peel and forest undergrowth with a herbal spike. The palate is deliciously tangy and cleanses the mouth. A touch of vanilla sheen on the finish. Well done! Nominated by J'nai Gaither.



Tiko Estate, Orange Kisi, Georgia 2021 94 View Gingerbread spice, orange peel studded with cloves, gorgeous phenolics. Pure rose and potpourri with hints of Turkish delight. Medicinal and green with rosemary oil and citronella. This is not for the faint of heart. You'll feel the dry tannins and a distinct bitterness of orange peel with intense sweet spice, but it is all genuine and sensational. A delicious pairing with Moroccan lamb tagine and dried apricot. Nominated by Sylvia Wu.



VineVenom, Skin, South Africa 91 View Caramel, praline and a touch of vanilla ice cream on the nose. Sherry-tinged, bone dry, floral, vivid, creamy - very unusual and intriguing. Vibrantly structured, pithy and sappy. Nominated by Malu Lambert.



Vignerons Schmölzer & Brown, Grauburgunder, King Valley, Australia 2021 90 View Blood orange, with a back note of vanilla and eucalyptus. Firm with bite and drying tannins. The fruit is secondary in structure, benefiting from skin ageing. A most appealing wine. Nominated by Sarah Ahmed.



Troupis, Ekato Moschofilero, Arkadia, Greece 2022 92 View Floral rose water, orange potpourri and fig with persistent and pronounced fragrance – fun but serious. Gorgeous overtones of pomegranate fruit and electric acidity – it’s impossible not to imagine this with a whole array of exotic dishes. Nominated by Barbara Philip MW.



Illimis, Pinotage, Polkadraai Hills, South Africa 2022 93 View What lovely, clean and bright-smelling Pinotage. Cherry is clothed in smoke and crushed red berry. Juicy and vivid, defined by brightness and freshness. A little funky, but so pretty. It will seduce detractors, for sure. Crunchy, aromatic, very long. Nominated by Fiona McDonald.



Domaine Mas de Rey, Marselan, Vin de Pays des Bouches du Rhône, France 2019 92 View Pure nose, dense but fresh dark fruit. A mouthful of high-toned blackberry, spicy and peppery garrigue notes. Sappy and grippy. Lots of grape tannins, but ripe and well formed. Juicy, bright, very tasty. This is blackberry and plum central. Nominated by Ch'ng Poh Tiong.



Miguel Torres, Los Inquietos 01, Chile 2019 92 View Perfume leaps from the glass – blackcurrant fruit and leaf perform their aromatic magic, quite exotic desert shrub with rocks and black liquorice. Blueberries and bilberries, lilacs and violets. The fruit is somewhat candied, yet this is a satisfying mouthful overall. Pretty Malbec. Nominated by Amanda Barnes.



Tenuta Santa Caterina, Monferace, Grignolino d'Asti, Italy 2017 92 View Subtle but aromatic lift with a lovely hint of cherry evolution on the nose; with coaxing some exotic juniper and pepper emerge alongside cranberry. High-toned with crisp acidity that refreshes the palate, grippy tannins but well structured. Incense-like aromatics persist as it sits in the glass. Very Italian. Nominated by Aldo Fiordelli.



Adelaida, Anna's Estate Vineyard Counoise, Paso Robles (Adelaida District), USA 2019 91 View Shy with a pretty nose of floral and nectarine character. The palate is bursting with great fluidity and savoury plum skin. Sappy and fun. Light-footed, red-fruited charm with lovely slenderness in body, bright acidity. Drinking beautifully now. Crisp with a chalky grip. Nominated by Brianne Cohen.



Domaine Danjou-Banessy, Estaca Rouge, Côtes Catalanes, France 2020 91 View Subtle spice on the nose, with aromatic herbs, wild raspberry and orange. Lovely aromatics on the translucent palate with bright freshness. Gentle heat, which suits the style. But, also proper crunch, this wine calls for rustic, Provencal food. Classy and elegant. Nominated by Matt Walls.



Kyperounda, Epos, Cyprus 2020 91 View Smells more of place than grape - Mediterranean shrub, sweet herb florals. Rosemary, bay, almost lemony. Fresh and inky, dark and bright. Joyful, though the oak reins it in. Nice grip on the finish. Interesting take on an Aussie classic blend. Nominated by Caroline Gilby MW.



T-Oinos, Clos Stegasta Rare Mavrotragano, Cyclades, Greece 2020 91 View Bold, bright and blackberry-fuelled, crushed ripe black cherry impression on the nose. The tannins are layered, ripe and caressing. Crisp acid and sappy, echoing the black cherry aromas on the palate with a smooth, rounded body. A friendly red that would be delicious with lamb. Nominated by Sonja van Praag.



Bira Wines, Rosso d'Uco, Uco Valley, Argentina 2022 90 View Shy, showing a bit of maturity with a dusty edge. Powdery textured Sangiovese tannins meet the racy acidity on the palate. Wonderfully fresh, the red-fruited flavours accentuate the translucent, slender body. Elegant, unusual, and beautifully aromatic. Nominated by Alejandro Iglesias.



Blackbook, South Bank Vineyard Drums>Space Field Blend, Essex, United Kingdom 2021 90 View Smoky with dark fruit and floral overtones, very vivid, with wet undergrowth. The grip of plum skin and inky dark fruit is fresh and light on its feet with nimble and crisp acidity. Naturally funky, but it is well-integrated. Enjoyable with real freshness. Nominated by Anthony Rose.



Carboy, Teroldego, Grand Valley, USA 2020 90 View Crushed tart berry with oak nuances and hints of earthiness and cocoa powder. Blueberry and chocolate with fine freshness and lasting acidity. Savoury herbs and pure red plum eventually emerge alongside vanilla. Unusual, brave, and delicious. Nominated by Stacy Slinkard.

