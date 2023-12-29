WOTY 23 offbeat

Decanter contributors, staff and DWWA Regional Chairs nominated their top three stand-out bottles of 2023, which were then tasted blind and scored by an expert panel to determine the best and most exciting wines of 2023.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 35 'offbeat' red, white, orange and rosé wines spanning still, sparkling, sweet and fortified styles that all scored 90 points or more.

Wines are listed in style order by colour and score.


Producer Country Score Notes
Nathan Kendall, Extra Brut, Finger Lakes, USA201891
Podere Forte, Ada Blanc de Noir Extra Brut, Italy201491
Sinefinis, Rebolium Brut Nature, European Union201591
Tetramythos, Malagousia, Achaia, Greece202296
Cantina Terlano, Rarity, Italy201095
Thymiopoulos, Blanc des Côteaux Cuvée Amphore, Naoussa, Greece202095
Ktima Biblia Chora, Ovilos, Pangeon, Greece202293
Rudolf May, Himmelspfad Silvaner GG, Germany202293
Tenuta del Conte, Diversamente Greco Bianco, Cirò, Italy201993
Cave Spring Vineyard, Prova Riesling, Niagara Peninsula (Beamsville Bench), Canada201892
Elvio Cogno, Anas-Cëtta Nascetta del Comune di Novello, Langhe, Italy202192
Höfflin, Phonolith Grauer Burgunder, Germany202092
Domaine des Bérioles, Autochtone Tressallier, France202191
Massican, Gemina, Napa Valley, USA202291
Sebastian Erbeldinger, Sauvignac, Germany202191
Domaine de Bargylus, Bargylus, Lattakia, Syria201690
Grace, Misawa Vineyard Koshu, Japan202190
Podrumi Vukoje, Velika Selekcija, Middle Neretva, Bosnia - Herzegovina201890
Voskevaz, Karasi Collection Voskehat, Armenia201790
Tiko Estate, Orange Kisi, Georgia202194
VineVenom, Skin, South Africa91
Vignerons Schmölzer & Brown, Grauburgunder, King Valley, Australia202190
Troupis, Ekato Moschofilero, Arkadia, Greece202292
Illimis, Pinotage, Polkadraai Hills, South Africa202293
Domaine Mas de Rey, Marselan, Vin de Pays des Bouches du Rhône, France201992
Miguel Torres, Los Inquietos 01, Chile201992
Tenuta Santa Caterina, Monferace, Grignolino d'Asti, Italy201792
Adelaida, Anna's Estate Vineyard Counoise, Paso Robles (Adelaida District), USA201991
Domaine Danjou-Banessy, Estaca Rouge, Côtes Catalanes, France202091
Kyperounda, Epos, Cyprus202091
T-Oinos, Clos Stegasta Rare Mavrotragano, Cyclades, Greece202091
Bira Wines, Rosso d'Uco, Uco Valley, Argentina202290
Blackbook, South Bank Vineyard Drums>Space Field Blend, Essex, United Kingdom202190
Carboy, Teroldego, Grand Valley, USA202090
Scubla Roberto, Cràtis Verduzzo Friulano, Italy201994

