WOTY 23 Value

Decanter contributors, staff and DWWA Regional Chairs nominated their top three stand-out bottles of 2023, which were then tasted blind and scored by an expert panel to determine the best and most exciting wines of 2023.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 27 'value' (under £20) red, white, orange and rosé wines spanning still, sparkling, sweet and fortified styles that all scored 90 points or more.

Wines are listed in style order by colour and score.


Producer Country Score Notes
KWV, Laborie Blanc de Blancs,South Africa201893
Juvé & Camps, Reserva de la Familia Cava Gran Reserva Brut Nature, Spain201892
Ferrari, Trentodoc Brut,Italy90
Mount Pleasant, Elizabeth Semillon, Hunter Valley, Australia201792
Pieropan, Soave Classico, Italy202291
Pietradolce, Etna Bianco, Italy202291
Domaine La Réméjeanne, Les Arbousiers Blanc, Côtes du Rhône, France202290
Drappier, Perpetuité Blanc de Pinot Noir,France90
Freycinet, The Society's Exhibition Tasmanian Chardonnay, Australia202190
Karavitakis, Nomas Assyrtiko, Greece202290
Monte del Frà, Ca' del Magro Custoza Superiore, Italy202190
Taboadella, Villae Branco, Portugal202190
Vasse Felix, Filius Chardonnay, Margaret River, Australia202290
Wieninger, Wiener Gemischter Satz, Austria202290
Aldi, Specially Selected Lebanese Red, Lebanon202091
Boschkloof, Kottabos Grenache-Syrah, South Africa202291
M Bulas Cruz, Reserva, Cima Corgo, Portugal201991
Paul Jaboulet Aîné, Les Traverses, Ventoux, France202191
Artisan Wines, Zweigelt, Neusiedlersee, Austria201790
Domaine de l'Amandine, Séguret Côtes du Rhône Villages, France202190
E Guigal, Côtes du Rhône, France202090
Girlan, Gschleier Alte Reben Vernatsch, Italy202190
Lagarde, Green Farming Malbec, Argentina202290
MAN Family Wines, Essay Red Blend, South Africa202190
Matias Morcos, Criolla Chica, Argentina202290
Te Mata, Estate Cabernet-Merlot, New Zealand202090
Hidalgo, Pastrana Manzanilla PasadaSpain91

