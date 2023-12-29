KWV, Laborie Blanc de Blancs, South Africa 2018 93 View An attractive nose, baked pastry and candied citrus. Creamy, chalky autolysis, notions of honey; fresh, bright and so slender. The mousse is frothy and upfront yet persists through to the finish. A pure fruit sweetness is flattering and satisfying. Elegant and clear-cut with proper length and a dry finish. Well done! Nominated by Anne Krebiehl MW.



Juvé & Camps, Reserva de la Familia Cava Gran Reserva Brut Nature, Spain 2018 92 View An appealing and classically Cava nose is mocha and thyme-led. Lovely honeyed Xarel.lo fruit, beautifully fine mousse: a most elegant Cava. Nice backbone and comes across as quite dry with a savoury, lipsmacking finish that lingers. Well made and refreshing, very youthful and should age well. Nominated by Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW.



Ferrari, Trentodoc Brut, Italy 90 View A touch of nuttiness, offsetting scents of preserved lemon and pear. Redcurrant richness, creamy, rich and round, with impressive mousse and tangy red apple bite. Bubbles are well-formed and well-integrated, giving a creamy texture that melds into the richness of fruit. Sweet spices and nougat cream on the finish. Great stuff. Nominated by Barbara Philip MW.



Mount Pleasant, Elizabeth Semillon, Hunter Valley, Australia 2017 92 View Beautiful savoury, lanolin, seductive nose with hints of toast and citrus. Overtones of lemon tisane, lemon oil and linden flower. Strident, yet so emollient. Candle wax, autumn leaves and toast. Lovely and well done. Nominated by Justin Knock MW.



Pieropan, Soave Classico, Italy 2022 91 View Soft floral nose with hints of lavender and white blossom. Bright, breezy, and ripe, a classically styled Soave. There is underlying pear and bitter almond, fresh walnut skin and subtle saltiness. Very pretty with vibrant acidity. Nominated by Michael Hill Smith MW.



Pietradolce, Etna Bianco, Italy 2022 91 View Scents of exotic blossoms, yellow plum and beautiful citrus zest. Mineral and racy, very crisp and firm, steely and citrus-driven. Bright acid with a firm, steely structure. Nominated by Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW.



Domaine La Réméjeanne, Les Arbousiers Blanc, Côtes du Rhône, France 2022 90 View A touch of apricot and peach on the nose, juicy canned fruit, peachy with undertones of violet. The palate is concentrated, fat and broad with a succulent richness of fruit. Good oily texture and weight, well-balanced overall. Nominated by Matt Walls.



Drappier, Perpetuité Blanc de Pinot Noir, France 90 View Champagne-like in its aromas and flavours, right down to that yeastiness, but without the bubbles, of course. Melted butter, lovely rounded richness - but the yeasty edge is there with a serene note of lemon. Mellow, cool, juicy and quirky. Nominated by Tom Hewson.



Freycinet, The Society's Exhibition Tasmanian Chardonnay, Australia 2021 90 View Greengage and plum, wrapped up in its youthfulness. The palate is lean and sinewy in texture, matched by racy and bracing acidity. Very brisk and bracing, waxy, taut and concentrated. Crunchy Pink Lady apple juiciness with lovely length. Nominated by Sarah Ahmed.



Karavitakis, Nomas Assyrtiko, Greece 2022 90 View Very lemon-led with a touch of pine. Crisp, lemony, grapefruit pith tangy, bracing acid style. Saline tang, like oyster shell and samphire. Good, clean and crisp with gentle creaminess. A benchmark style for Greece. Nominated by Ronan Sayburn MS.



Monte del Frà, Ca' del Magro Custoza Superiore, Italy 2021 90 View Slightly smoky and flinty with herbal accents, intense peach and gentle creaminess on the nose. Salty and concentrated with a soy sauce savouriness that is most appetising. Generous with weight and texture. Nominated by James Button.



Taboadella, Villae Branco, Portugal 2021 90 View Leesy with orchard fruit and a touch of alpine herbs. Savoury, chicken stock concentration on the palate, fresh with salty savouriness. Nutmeg and sandalwood with an oxidative edge and searing acid. Great food wine with a long, dry finish. Nominated by Ines Salpico.



Vasse Felix, Filius Chardonnay, Margaret River, Australia 2022 90 View Struck match, lean, wild yeast hint with red and green apple crispness. Rich, yet zesty with a precise, lovely stony character. Good depth and length, lingering with a good spritz and youthful fruit. Nominated by Tina Gellie.



Wieninger, Wiener Gemischter Satz, Austria 2022 90 View Satisfyingly straightforward - showing orchard fruit, predominantly pear. Grapefruit phenolics on the palate with a nice freshness and subtly creaminess. It ticks all the boxes as a spicy, peachy, well-balanced wine. Nominated by Shana Clarke.



Aldi, Specially Selected Lebanese Red, Lebanon 2020 91 View Appealing, mellowed and sweet herbal scents. Slightly baked fruit on the nose, but the palate is beautifully put together. Juicy, ripe, rustic and grippy tannins, no heaviness, just a little heat and that gorgeous crunch. Well-made and in a nice style. Nominated by Jim Budd.



Boschkloof, Kottabos Grenache-Syrah, South Africa 2022 91 View Clean, fresh, and crisp, lovely fluid style. The nose is straightforward, though the palate delivers a bit more intrigue. Red fruit juiciness and crunch, with lovely pepper spice. Crunchy, with grippy sappy tannins. Bright, vivid, and very enjoyable. Very nice. Nominated by Malu Lambert.



M Bulas Cruz, Reserva, Cima Corgo, Portugal 2019 91 View Big, deep, classically Douro, full-throttled, full-fruited, rich and dense. A red that delivers a savoury structure to balance the intensity of the fruit with a warming, sinuous nature. Balanced, lovely and lastingly aromatic. Nominated by Sonja van Praag.



Paul Jaboulet Aîné, Les Traverses, Ventoux, France 2021 91 View Lifted aromas of unbridled purple fruit and flowers. Violets, ripe plum and green pepper, intermingle with rustic, melting tannins. Crunchy, full of life and flavour. It should age well, even without any oak influence. Nominated by Richard Mayson.



Artisan Wines, Zweigelt, Neusiedlersee, Austria 2017 90 View Slightly smoky, pure-fruited and exuberant with a note of evolution and dense cherry on the nose. The palate holds freshness and definition with a drying oak element, red fruit and Parma Violets. A tangy, savoury finish and tastes younger than the vintage suggests. Nominated by Sylvia Wu.



Domaine de l'Amandine, Séguret Côtes du Rhône Villages, France 2021 90 View Gentle tar and smoke on the nose with black olive, violet and some peppery meatiness. Classy, very perky acid, chalky firmness of structure, and underripe plum flavours. A rustic wine, honest, crunchy, and satisfying without any heaviness. Nominated by Ch'ng Poh Tiong.



E Guigal, Côtes du Rhône, France 2020 90 View Modern, lifted and a bit heady, but attractive and evocative. Black cherry inkiness segues into a dense palate where all the fruit is crammed into a structured body with drying tannins. Herbs and stones hemmed in by a firm grip. A good all rounder. Nominated by Thierry Meyer.



Girlan, Gschleier Alte Reben Vernatsch, Italy 2021 90 View The delightfully spicy, peppery nose is bright and boldly scented. Crunchy, juicy, and red-fruited wine. A pure and invigorating mouthful. If you love light reds, this should be on your radar. Nominated by Aldo Fiordelli.



Lagarde, Green Farming Malbec, Argentina 2022 90 View Plush, lush, vanilla-infused blackberry fruit mingles with fine tannins, giving the wine a slight crunch. Full-bodied and buoyant, in an easy-drinking style. Nominated by Alejandro Iglesias.



MAN Family Wines, Essay Red Blend, South Africa 2021 90 View A smoky, meaty and oak-led nose, savoury and broody. A lovely echo of tar-tinged cherry. A rustic, inviting, crunchy, bright country wine. Quite plush and generous. Nominated by Fiona McDonald.



Matias Morcos, Criolla Chica, Argentina 2022 90 View Aromas evoking earthenware, hibiscus florals and currants. Green and herbal, quite a wild and feral, rustic style. The lightweight body is so tangy, with delicious cranberry and scratchy, mouth-cleansing tannins. Vivid, lovely and most enjoyable. Nominated by Amanda Barnes.



Te Mata, Estate Cabernet-Merlot, New Zealand 2020 90 View Rather lactic on the nose. But very juicy on the palate, with smooth tannins and swishy, juicy fruit. Very lean and mineral with lovely density, without heaviness. A mouthful of wine that is elegant and honest. Nominated by Cameron Douglas MS.

