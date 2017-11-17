American couple take on Burgundy’s Clos de la Commaraine

Two American investors have taken on the running of Clos de la Commaraine, the premier cru vineyard and property in Burgundy’s Pommard appellation.

Harvard professor Denise Dupré and Mark Nunnelly, ex-managing director of the Boston-based Bain Capital investment fund, have acquired rights to the tenancy of Clos de la Commaraine, according to French wine media reports.

The owner remains Jaboulet-Vercherre but French laws allow for long-term leasing of agricultural land with what essentially amounts to ownership rights over the produce.

This premier cru de Pommard is a monopoly of almost four hectares, facing due east and south-east and adjacent to the village.

Wines from Clos de la Commaraine are currently made and sold by Maison Louis Jadot, based in Beaune.

Manuela Mouroux, marketing director for Jadot, told Decanter.com that it will still vinify the 2017 vintage of Clos de la Commaraine as normal. However, Jadot and the new American investors had not yet discussed what should happen in 2018 and beyond.

French media reported that there is a plan to create a restaurant and hotel at the property to encourage wine tourism.

Thomas Jefferson is reported to have visited Clos de la Commaraine and bought its wine while US minister to France in the late 18th Century. Jefferson went on to become the third president of the United States.

Dupré and Nunnelly also own Domaine Belleville (22 ha) and the Manoir Murisaltien, in Meursault.

