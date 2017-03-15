Vinexpo to launch trade show in New York

The international wine trade expo is planning to hold a show in New York in 2018, more than five years since its previous leadership abandoned an attempt to get a foothold the US.

Vinexpo New York will be held on 5 and 6 March 2018 at Manhattan’s Javis Convention Center, the wine trade expo group said.

The US is the world’s largest wine market. It imported the equivalent of 983 million bottles in 2016 and this is set to rise by 4.8% up to 2020, according a report by Vinexpo and research group IWSR.

Guillaume Deglise, Vinexpo’s CEO, told Decanter.com that the expo group was keen to ‘capitalise’ on this.

Vinexpo New York will not be a biennial event, like Vinexpo Bordeaux or Vinexpo Hong Kong, but an annual, two-day fair.

The fair will be organised with American events business Diversified Commnunications.

It has taken five years for Vinexpo to announce a fresh attempt at breaking into the US wine scene. Its previous leadership tried to organise a consumer event, Rendez-Vous, in New York in 2012 – but was forced to cancel.

The Bordeaux-based fair organiser claimed that its latest move would make it the first wine trade show firm to be present on three key continents. Deglise said that Vinexpo wanted ‘to be a springboard [for producers] to enter the buoyant US Market’.

Vinexpo New York will be hold around 10 days before the ProWein show in Germany, and is seen as late enough to avoid snowstorms and early enough to prevent a clash with Vinexpo Hong Kong, which is held in May every two years.

