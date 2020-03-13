DWWA judge profile: Alastair England

Alastair England is a judge at the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Alastair England

Alastair England’s career started in the vines at 18 years old at Banks Road Vineyard on the Bellarine Peninsula, Australia under the guidance of William Derham. From there, he moved to Canberra where he studied at the Australian National University while working vintages for Eden Road wines under the guidance of Nick Spencer.

After working in the wineries, Alastair’s experience varied from wine retail and restaurants to finally to a role with Ian Deiana at the importer Twelvebottles, which opened his eyes to the vast world of wine. His passion for wine created in these early roles has continued to grow during his career.

Having moved to the UK and started with Zuma as a Sommelier, Alastair progressed to be Head Sommelier by the time he was 25 years old. He then was given the opportunity to look after both Oblix and Zuma Restaurants as Head Sommelier and Wine Buyer before moving into an international role with the company. He now holds the position of wine director for Zuma USA and is based out of their Miami location.