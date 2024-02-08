DWWA judge profile: Amy Wislocki

Amy Wislocki is a judge at the 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards.
Amy Wislocki
Amy Wislocki has worked as Decanter’s Magazine Editor since joining the title 23 years ago. As well as overseeing content planning and production for the print offering, she has also been involved in developing digital channels, Decanter.com and Decanter Premium.
She holds a Level 3 qualification from the Wine & Spirit Education Trust.
See more judges for 2024 DWWA.