DWWA judge profile: Andreas Wickhoff MW

Andreas Wickhoff MW is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2020.

Andreas Wickhoff MW is General Manager at Weingut Bründlmayer in Austria’s Kamptal and oversees, along with Willi and Vincent Bründlmayer, all operations for the estate. Before that, he was for many years managing director for a group of premium wineries from Austria.

Ahead of establishing the association in 2004, Andreas worked as a sommelier and wine buyer in Corsica, France and Vail, CO, USA. He holds degrees in tourism and hotel management from Bad Gleichenberg, Austria, and in food and hospitality management from Martin College in Brisbane, Australia.

On receiving his Master of Wine title in 2012, Andreas won four awards for excellence in particular areas of the exam.

Andreas Wickhoff MW was first a judge at the DWWA in 2013.