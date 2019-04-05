DWWA judge profile: Andy De Brouwer

Andy De Brouwer is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Andy De Brouwer

After graduating from the Brussels Hotel School as best wine student, Andy’s hunger for wine knowledge resulted in some extra sommelier training. One year at the well-reputed Hotel School Ter Duinen on the Belgian Coast and also the Sopexa wine courses made him a recognized Maître Sommelier.

As a young driven Sommelier, Andy De Brouwer worked and still works in the family business restaurant “Les Eleveurs” in Halle, where he and his sister are the 4th generation to run this hotel-restaurant, established in 1897.

He was awarded the title of Belgian Sommelier of the Year, the awarding body giving much credit to his dedicated and determined programme of self-study.

Despite his busy life, Andy is an active member of the Belgian Sommelier Guild and also a wine writer. Since 2011 has written a column for the magazine of the national newspaper De Morgen and the wine magazine Vino. He also wrote a wine book Message in a bottle and a food book Croque a day. Another passion is the creation of beverages; he assembled already 3 different wines in different countries for an own label in collaboration with winemakers such as Antonio Maçanita in Portugal and Anne Gros in France.

He recently designed his own farm distilled gin Ground Control and his worldwide praised sour beer, the Geuze Zenne y Frontera (number 8 on the beer-rate ranking).

2016 was Andy de Brouwer’s first year as a judge for the DWWA.