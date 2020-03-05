DWWA judge profile: Antoine Lehebel

Antoine Lehebel is a judge at the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Antoine Lehebel

Antoine Lehebel works for 2 Michelin star restaurant Bon-Bon in Brussels.

After studying business in France, Antoine moved to London in 2003 where he got bitten by the wine bug while working in an Indian restaurant.

After a couple of years working as a sommelier both in France and the UK, Antoine moved to Belgium in 2013 to work as Head Sommelier for the restaurant La Villa Lorraine and became best sommelier of Belgium in 2014.

He represented Belgium for the best sommelier of the world contest in Antwerpen in 2019 and is currently working hard towards the Master Sommelier exam.