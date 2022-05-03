DWWA judge profile: Åsa Wahlström Karlsson

Åsa Wahlström Karlsson is a judge at the 2018 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Åsa Wahlström Karlsson

Åsa Wahlström Karlsson previously worked as Product Quality Manager for Systembolaget, Sweden’s retail monopoly, before commencing as Quality Manager for Solera Beverage Group in 2017.

She has worked as a sommelier in Stockholm, as well as in education with teaching positions at The Restaurant Academy and Örebro University.

Her career also includes wine writing and representing the Swedish Sommelier Association as President.

She is a WSET Diploma holder, Certified Educator with the WSET and a Theory only candidate with the Institute of Masters of Wine.