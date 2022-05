Ben Chan is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Ben Chan has over 15 years experience of working throughout various sectors of the wine industry, including winemaking in his native country of Australia as well as Austria and France.

Currently located in London, Ben works as the Level 3 Portfolio Lead at WSET.

