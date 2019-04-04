DWWA Judge profile: Beverley Blanning MW

Beverley Blanning MW is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Beverley Blanning MW

Beverley Blanning MW is a London-based independent wine journalist and the author of Wine Tasting and Biodynamics in Wine. A feature writer and taster for Decanter, and a contributor to other publications around the world, Blanning has judged at numerous wine competitions internationally. She is also a presenter and educator for corporate, consumer and trade events.

Beverley first judged at the DWWA in 2004.