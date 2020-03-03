DWWA judge profile: Catherine Petrie MW

Catherine Petrie MW is a judge at the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Catherine Petrie MW

Catherine Petrie MW qualified as a Master of Wine in 2017 having worked in the UK fine wine trade as a buyer since 2011. During this time, she would spend a few weeks each year winemaking.

In January 2019, she relocated to Burgundy and spent the year working in the vineyards and cellar at Domaine Comte Armand in Pommard. 2019 was her fourth consecutive harvest at this domaine. Over the past decade she has done vintages in the Côte de Nuits, Sancerre, Bordeaux, Friuli, Mornington Peninsula, and Martinborough.

Her knowledge spans both the commercial and production sides of fine wine with a particular interest in Burgundy and Sancerre.

She is now French wine buyer at Lay & Wheeler.

Follow Catherine on Twitter: @CatherinePetrie