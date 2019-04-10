DWWA judge profile: Christian Honorez

Christian Honorez is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Christian Honorez

Christian Honorez is the Founder and Managing Director of H2Vin and has more than 30 years’ experience of bringing quality wines to top restaurants and hotels in the UK through his prior positions with Genesis Wines, H&H Bancroft and H&H Fine Wines.

With strong links to the Loire, Rhône and Burgundy, H2Vin is a wine importer that aims to provide the UK marketplace with a range of wines sourced from predominantly small producers.

Christian Honorez was first a DWWA judge in 2005.

Follow Christian on Twitter @chonorez