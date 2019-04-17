DWWA judge profile: David Roberts MW

David Roberts MW is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

David Roberts MW

David Roberts MW has over 25 years experience in the wine trade. Following 10 years as Buying Director for Berry Bros and Rudd, and three years as Head of Buying for Lay & Wheeler Ltd, Roberts set up David Roberts Domaines Ltd in 2005. In March 2010 DRD merged with Goedhuis & Co, to further develop their joint private client wine businesses in the UK.

Roberts also acts as wine buying consultant for the Fishmongers’, Clothworkers’ and Merchant Taylors’ Livery Companies.

Roberts was first a DWWA judge in 2004.