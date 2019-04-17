DWWA judge profile: David Round MW

David Round MW is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2019

David Round MW

David Round MW joined the wine trade in 1991, working on the shop floor in Fortnum & Mason’s wine department. In 1994 he moved to Berry Bros & Rudd to help set up their duty free wine shop at Heathrow’s Terminal 3, and soon transferred to the buying department.

Round passed his MW in 1999 and became fine wine manager at Direct Wines the following year. In 2003, he joined Bancroft Wines as joint buying and marketing director, before becoming director of purchasing, PR and marketing at Jascots Wine Merchants in 2009.

Round is now Director of international music events business, Big Fish Little Fish Productions Ltd, and has launched Round About Wine running wine events and writing about wine for consumers.

David Round MW was first a DWWA judge in 2014.