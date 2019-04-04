DWWA judge profile: Davide Buongiorno

Davide Buongiorno is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Davide Buongiorno

At the age of 31, Davide Buongiorno started his career as head sommelier in Venice at ‘Met 1’, the 1 Michelin Star restaurant of the 5* Metropole Hotel, with 16,000 bottles and 1,600 bins.

After 2 years, he moved for the first time to Piedmont where he worked as consultant in GWG wine shop and later joined ‘La Ciau del Tornavento’, the 1 Michelin star restaurant in Treiso, where he was maintaining and organising one of the most complete wine lists in Italy with more than 60,000 bottles.

In 2010, Davide won 2 competitions as Best Pro Sommelier of Veneto and then of Monteregio.

He continued his career as cellar master and sommelier in Falzes, South Tyrol at the 1 Michelin star ‘Schöneck’, and then as sommelier/maitre in Tuscany at the 2 Michelin star ‘Da Caino’, before moving to the UK for 5 years. There he started as assistant sommelier at the prestigious 1 Michelin star ‘Apsleys’ restaurant at the 5* Lanesborough Hotel led by Chef Heinz Beck, and later become sommelier in 2011 at the 2 Michelin star ‘The Square’ in Mayfair.

Afterwards, Davide became head sommelier at Cassis/Marc Company in Knightsbridge and then moved to Jersey Island, where he got the role of head sommelier and Wine Buyer & Manager at ‘Ormer’ restaurant, which won the fastest Michelin star in the UK. He also worked as a Food & Travel UK contributor throughout his stay in the UK.

Since 2016, Davide has been chef sommelier at ‘Del Cambio’, the 1 Michelin star restaurant in Turin, where he also manages the 2 other outlets of the company – here he is in charge of a cellar with 19,000 bottles and more than 2,200 labels.

In 2017, Del Cambio won the prestigious Wine Spectator 2 glasses ‘Best of Award of Excellence’, the ‘Leccio D’oro’ as best Brunello wine list and the ‘Bottiglie Aperte’ best Michelin star wine list of Italy.