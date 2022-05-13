DWWA judge profile: Dimple Athavia

Dimple Athavia is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Dimple Athavia

Dimple Athavia is founder of All Things Drinks, a new online drinks retail company, which was born out of her passion for bringing amazing flavours and delicious drinks to people. As a buyer, Dimple is always on a hunt to find incredible wines and producer stories.

Dimple has been working in the drinks industry for over 12 years. Her journey started after completing BSc in Winemaking and most recently she held the prestigiously knowledgeable role of Tastings Manager at IWSC.

She has also completed the WSET Diploma, Shochu and Level 3 Sake courses.

She sharpens her palate by judging at competitions and joins the Decanter World Wine Awards as a judge for the first time in 2022.