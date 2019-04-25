DWWA Judge profile: Douglas Wood

Douglas Wood is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Douglas Wood is owner of Scottish independent merchant, WoodWinters.

He diverted from a successful career in the chemical engineering world to follow his love of wine. WoodWinters Wines & Whiskies opened in 2005, focusing on great wines at fair prices and encouraging customers involvement in tasting and learning about the wines.

Although WW has two retail branches, the majority of business is through wholesaling to restaurants and hotels covering all of the UK, its own agency arm importing and distributing wines and its own award winning range of single cask whiskies.

2016 is the first year Wood has been a DWWA judge.