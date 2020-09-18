{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer Njc1NTdhODFiMDY4YTMwNmUxMGY1NzFlMTRiMDJlOGI5ZWM1MDdkYWI0OTNjNWVjMDUwOGZlNTYxMDdhZDRjMQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

DWWA judge profile: Gearoid Devaney MS

Decanter Staff Decanter Staff

Gearoid Devaney MS is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2020.

Gearoid Devaney MS

Gearoid Devaney MS is a Director of Flint wines, an independent merchant based in London.  He also consults to restaurants and hosts wine events. He was UK Sommelier of the Year 2008, and has been a Master Sommelier since 2009.

Devaney was head sommelier at London’s Capital Hotel when it had 2 Michelin stars with Eric Chavot and he helped open Tom Aikens 1 Michelin star restaurant, where his wine list won awards with the AA and Wine Spectator.  He has also worked at London’s l’Oranger and the 3 Michelin starred Pierre Gagnaire in Paris.

Gearoid Devaney MS was first a judge at the DWWA in 2005.

