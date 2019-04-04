DWWA judge profile: Gennaro Buono

Gennaro Buono is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Gennaro Buono

Gennaro Buono is currently working as Corporate Sommelier for the Manfredi Fine Hotel Collection which compromises of two five stars luxury hotels and 2 Michelin Starred restaurants: Aroma in Rome, and Mammà in Capri.

Previously, he was Head Sommelier of the Capri Palace Group, heading up the sommelier team and wine cellars of 4 Michelin stared restaurants.

Gennaro speaks 5 languages. In 2012, he won Best Sommelier of Italy and has represented Italy in the last editions of the Best Sommelier of the World, and the Best Sommelier of Europe and Africa.

Since 2013, he has been Director of technical committee for sommelier competitions ASPI and also a judge at the International tasting ITQI in Bruxelles.