DWWA judge profile: Isa Bal MS

Isa Bal MS is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Isa Bal MS

Isa Bal MS is a Consultant Master Sommelier with extensive experience in the hospitality industry. He worked for over 12 years at The Fat Duck, as Group Head Sommelier.

He holds a BA in Hospitality Management and a Master Sommelier Diploma. He is the first person from Turkey to have passed the Master Sommelier exam.

He has also won the Best Sommelier of Europe competition in 2008 which was organised by the Association de la Sommelerie International, largest such association of sommeliers in the world.