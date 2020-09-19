DWWA judge profile: Jan Konetzki

Jan Konetzki is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2020.

Jan Konetzki profile:

Jan trained as a baker, bartender and waiter before discovering his passion and talent for wine. In 2004 he started his career in Michelin starred restaurants before going on to complete training and stages in Germany, Switzerland, Denmark and Greece. In 2007 Jan decided to make his mark on the London restaurant scene and joined Gordon Ramsay Holdings; during his time here he worked at Maze, Maze Grill and Claridge’s before finally arriving at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in 2009. In the same year Jan took the Court of Master Sommeliers advanced certificate which he passed with distinction. Within three years of working at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay Jan became head sommelier and continued in this position for another five years.

Since the beginning of this year Jan has embarked on a new chapter of his career by working as an independent sommelier offering tailored consultancy services for trade and privet clients in the UK, Germany, Switzerland, France, the Americas and Asia.

Konetzki was first a DWWA judge in 2014.