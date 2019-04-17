DWWA judge profile: Jane Parkinson

Jane Parkinson is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Jane Parkinson

Jane Parkinson is an award-winning writer, broadcaster and author. She is a wine expert for BBC1’s Saturday Kitchen and the columnist for several magazines including James Halliday’s Wine Companion, Restaurant, Stylist, Absolutely and Market Life (Borough Market) as well as wine reviewer for 60 Second Reviews.

She released her first book, Wine & Food, in 2014 and is the contributor to another, 30-Second Wine, which was released in 2015. Parkinson is the IWSC Communicator of the Year 2014 and a member of The Wine Gang. She regularly hosts private and public tastings and events while her own website, janeparkinson.com, features links to her published work as well as wine recommendations.

Parkinson was first a DWWA judge in 2013.

