DWWA Acting Regional Chair for Burgundy: Jason Haynes

Jason Haynes is the Acting Regional Chair for Burgundy (excluding Beaujolais) at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2021.

Jason Haynes

Jason Haynes is buying Director of Burgundy Specialist, Flint Wines and spends much of his time tasting in Burgundy, seeking out the next generation of superstars.

Haynes was first a DWWA judge in 2011.

