DWWA judge profile: Joanna Lory

Joanna Lory is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Joanna Lory is a passionate communicator with over ten years experience of planning and delivering successful client engagement programmes.

Her current role is Portfolio and Marketing Manager at Indigo Wine. This involves managing relationships with winemakers and promoting wines to the press and trade through engaging content, visits and events for the independent restaurant and beverage sectors.

Additionally Jo is editor at new online retailer thesourcingtable.com where she commissions, edits and writes content.

She has a strong interest in sustainability. She has completed a Business Sustainability Management course at the Cambridge University Institute for Sustainability Leadership, and is keen to apply this knowledge within the wine trade.

Jo is currently studying for the MW qualification.