John Switzer is a judge at the at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

John Switzer profile:

John Switzer is a wine writer and educator based in Toronto, Canada. He is past director of the WSET diploma program at the Independent Wine Education Guild in Toronto, a frequent speaker at wine events in the Toronto area, Chief Judge at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair Wine Competition and is a member of the Society of Wine Educators.

John Switzer was first a judge at the DWWA in 2010.