DWWA judge profile: Julie Chéné Nyheim MW

Julie Chéné Nyheim MW is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Julie is originally from France, and lived in Morocco, New York, San Francisco, and Montreal before she happily settled down in Oslo, Norway.

She holds a Bachelor degree in Economics and Political Sciences and a Master degree in Business Administration. She worked as a project manager and business consultant for some years before she decided to follow her passion for wine as a career in 2010.

Julie has worked for the largest importers in Norway and has experience with the wine industry across Scandinavia. Her areas of expertise include business development, brand management, new product development and global sourcing for Monopoly’s tenders. She recently joined Altia Norway’s management team as Business Development Director.

Over the last few years, she has spent considerable time investigating consumer preferences and trends in order to develop and optimise a product portfolio. In her research paper, she analysed the importance of health on Norwegian women’s drinking attitudes and preferences, and what the implications are for importers and producers.

When not travelling, or tasting wine, she can be found boating in the Oslo fjords, practising the martial art Muay Thai, or simply enjoying cooking and a good glass of wine at home with her husband Thomas.

