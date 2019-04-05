DWWA judge profile: Julie Dupouy

Julie Dupouy is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Julie Dupouy

Originally from the south west of France, Julie Dupouy has been living in Dublin since 2004.

Her early career in Ireland started in one of Ireland’s most reputed restaurants, the 2 Michelin star Patrick Guilbaud. Julie holds the title of Best Sommelier in Ireland since 2009.

In 2016, she finished 3rd at the ASI World Sommelier Championship.

She founded her consultancy company Down2Wine in 2014 and has also been working as a sommelier at the 1 Michelin star Greenhouse Restaurant since 2015.

Julie loves discovering new styles of wines and her real passion is in sharing them with guests and friends.

Follow Julie on Twitter: @JulieDupouy1