DWWA judge profile: Julie Sheppard

Julie Sheppard is a judge at the 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Julie Sheppard

Julie Sheppard joined the Decanter team in 2018 and is regional editor for Australia, New Zealand & South Africa, as well as Spirits Editor.

Before Decanter, she worked as managing editor of both Imbibe and Square Meal, associate publisher of The Drinks Business, senior editor of the Octopus Publishing Group and supplements editor of Harpers Wine & Spirit.

As a contributor, she has over 20 years’ experience writing about food, drink and travel for a wide range of consumer and trade titles, including Time Out, Condé Nast Traveller, Delicious, Waitrose Drinks, Square Meal Lifestyle, Decanter, Imbibe, The Drinks Business and Harpers Wine & Spirit.

She is judging at the Decanter World Wine Awards for the first time in 2024.

See more judges for 2024 DWWA.