DWWA judge profile: Katie Exton

Katie Exton is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Katie Exton began her career helping at English winery Breaky Bottom, followed by a stint at Majestic Wines.

She worked for over 10 years as a sommelier in London, was Head Sommelier at Chez Bruce and The River Café before opening her own restaurant, Lorne in 2017.