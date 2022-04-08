{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer MjQ0MzU1NmYwMGJkYTBmY2U2MTI4MTUxY2RhMGYyOTA3ZmM3MTJiY2RiMzdhMGQ3MzAyNjFhMTQ2MzhlNTdkYQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}
DWWA judge profile: Katie Exton
Decanter Staff
Katie Exton is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).
Katie Exton
Katie Exton began her career helping at English winery Breaky Bottom, followed by a stint at Majestic Wines.
She worked for over 10 years as a sommelier in London, was Head Sommelier at Chez Bruce and The River Café before opening her own restaurant, Lorne in 2017.