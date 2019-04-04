DWWA judge profile: Martin Campion

Martin Campion is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Martin Campion

Martin Campion has been in the wine trade since the late 1980s and has spent much of that time working for the Laithwaite family. In his current role of Senior Product Manager for Laithwaite’s Wine, Campion primarily manages packaging design, branding and quality control, which affords him the opportunity to work with colleagues and suppliers across the globe.

Campion’s tastes are broad, although he particularly enjoys Bordeaux, Burgundy, Champagne, Sherry and – his greatest passion – fine German Riesling.

Martin first judged at DWWA in 2011.