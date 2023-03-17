DWWA judge profile: Melissa Worrall

Melissa Worrall is a judge at the 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Melissa Worrall

Beginning her career in her native Barossa Valley, Melissa experienced all facets of winery life, from cellar door to pruning to pump overs.

Now London based with a Diploma of Wine & Spirits and over 15 years industry experience, Melissa can also add wine buying, selling and marketing to her resume.

She is currently a MW student and Brand Manager for Italy, Eastern Europe and UK at Hallgarten & Novum Wines.

Melissa joins the Decanter World Wine Awards as a judge for the first time in 2023.

